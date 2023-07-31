Apex Legends Kill Code Part 2 confirms the Revenant rework

Respawn has released the Apex Legends Kill Code Part 2 video, while confirming that Revenant will undergo a rework in Apex Legends Season 18. The developer also teases the new season of the battle royale game, Resurrection.

According to Respawn, Apex Legends Season 18 will give “Revenant an all-new look and deadly abilities,” alongside some “new stages for Mixtape on Broken Moon.”

You can see how Revenant’s rework ties into the lore of Apex Legends in the video below, as Kill Code Part 2 shows Crypto hacking into a discarded fragment of Revenant, setting up some big changes for the character.

While we still don’t have the Apex Legends Season 18 release date, we now know that an Apex Legends Season 18 gameplay trailer reveal is coming on Thursday, August 3. We’re under the impression that the season starts on Tuesday, August 8, though.

You can check out the brand-new Apex Legends cinematic trailer below.

Apex Legends Season 18 is set to include a new ranked season, the Resurrection battle pass, this Revenant rework, and changes to Mixtape and Broken Moon. With Revenant still one of the lowest-picked Apex Legends characters, it’s no surprise they’re seeing some changes.

We also know that Apex will not go back to the ranked system used between Seasons 7 and 11, while Respawn will not be changing the Apex Legends engine any time soon, either.

