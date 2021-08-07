Apex Legends devs on the next-gen update: “it’s in the works and we’re excited about it.”

The next-gen graphical update for Apex Legends has long been promised and was originally due this year – with the idea of not just bringing in a few graphical updates but more proper enhancements for PC and consoles. With only a few months left in 2021, developer Respawn confirms “it’s in the works and we’re excited about it”.

Respawn held an Ask-Me-Anything on Reddit yesterday with a lot of cool answers to fan questions, including the confirmation that new Legend Seer – who was added in last week’s Season 10: Emergence update – will be nerfed in a coming patch as he’s a little too strong right now.

One of those questions came from a fan asking about the proposed next-gen update which was announced by EA late last year but otherwise has not had an update since. Respawn’s director of comms rkrigney replied, “I wish I had an update to share but we can’t say anything definitive at the moment – so can’t spoil anything here.”

However, they did add, “trust us though, it’s in the works and we’re excited about it too.” Very few details about the “formal enhancements” promised for the graphical upgrade have been revealed, with the exception of the team’s goal of achieving 120 FPS. “120 FPS is one of our goals as we continue to look at [next-gen] features and balance,” promised director Steve Ferreira earlier this year in a previous AMA (via Dexerto).

Respawn previously confirmed that 120fps was a “goal” of theirs for the next-gen update.https://t.co/3PmHHqvIU0 pic.twitter.com/WbQuRB3Dam — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) August 6, 2021

Elsewhere in Apex Legends, Seer launched this week with a load of great new abilities as part of the Season 10 Emergence update, which also arrived.