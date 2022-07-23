Apex Legends season 14 legend candidate accidentally appears in client

Some Apex Legends fans booting up the game’s client might have had a glimpse of the season 14 legend. In what appears to have been an accident, a preview for a Stories from the Outland episode called Survive was surfaced to players in the client for the battle royale game, with a preview showing a character wearing a white headset with dark camo paint lines under their eyes.

As reported by Dot Esports, the person in question closely resembles a character called Vantage who appeared in a large Apex Legends leak in March alongside Newcastle, the game’s season 13 legend. With speculation already rife among the community that Vantage could be the next playable character to join the FPS game’s roster, this latest appearance will only further those rumours.

According to the leaks, which included news on multiple characters in various stages of development along with several weapons, Vantage is supposedly a recon-focused character who can gather information on enemies by targeting them from range. They are also expected to have a winged companion that they can teleport to.

The preview which appeared in the client was quickly removed by developers Respawn. However, fans who caught it during the period it was briefly live also noted that the description for it read, “Watch Survive and meet the new Legend joining the Games in Apex Legends: Hunted, coming August 9!”

This date matches up to the date that the season 13 battle pass is scheduled to come to a close, furthering the expectation that the new season is planned to launch immediately after the close of the current one. Of course, we won’t know for sure until we have official confirmation from Respawn themselves.

The Apex Legends Gaiden event is also underway, and runs from July 19 – August 2. Recently, one of the multiplayer game’s designers spoke about the team’s motivation to do justice to underutilised legend Revenant’s thematic design with more rewarding gameplay.

‘Survive’ screenshot credit: TheKzX on Reddit.