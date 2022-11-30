Apex Legends Winter Express LTM returns with new rewards

The ever-popular Apex Legends Winter Express limited time mode returns this year, running December 6 -27 along with a new seasonal cosmetic collection event

Apex Legends Winter Express LTM: Crypto, wearing a new gold and blue mystical armour set
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Winter Express LTM, the popular mode in which the battle royale game turns into a train heist, returns this winter along with a new collection event. The Wintertide Collection event runs December 6 – 27, during which you’ll be able to hop into Winter Express and earn new cosmetics, including a new prestige skin for Wraith.

Winter Express pits three squads against each other in a bid to control a three-car train that travels around the World’s Edge map. You win by either controlling the entire train or eliminating the opposing squads.

YouTube Thumbnail

During the Wintertide Collection Event, you’ll be able to collect 24 seasonal cosmetics, including legendary items and complementary weapons for Bangalore, Crypto, Newcastle, Valkyrie, Gibraltar, and Bloodhound. There’s also the new ‘Apex Voidshifter’ prestige skin for Wraith.

Respawn says you can earn up to 1,600 points per day using the seasonal rewards tracker by completing daily challenges, and that these challenges stack with the current battle pass – in other words, you can work on completing multiple challenges at a time.

The event will also feature special offers on themed packs, which you can check out in the store tab.

Check out our Apex Legends tier list for Season 15 if you’re wondering who to jump in with next.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.