Apex Legends Winter Express LTM returns with new rewards

Apex Legends Winter Express LTM, the popular mode in which the battle royale game turns into a train heist, returns this winter along with a new collection event. The Wintertide Collection event runs December 6 – 27, during which you’ll be able to hop into Winter Express and earn new cosmetics, including a new prestige skin for Wraith.

Winter Express pits three squads against each other in a bid to control a three-car train that travels around the World’s Edge map. You win by either controlling the entire train or eliminating the opposing squads.

During the Wintertide Collection Event, you’ll be able to collect 24 seasonal cosmetics, including legendary items and complementary weapons for Bangalore, Crypto, Newcastle, Valkyrie, Gibraltar, and Bloodhound. There’s also the new ‘Apex Voidshifter’ prestige skin for Wraith.

Respawn says you can earn up to 1,600 points per day using the seasonal rewards tracker by completing daily challenges, and that these challenges stack with the current battle pass – in other words, you can work on completing multiple challenges at a time.

The event will also feature special offers on themed packs, which you can check out in the store tab.

