Arizona Sunshine 2 finally has a release date

Arizona Sunshine 2 has finally reemerged and given us not only a release date, but a brand new gameplay and story trailer to go with it. The hugely popular zombie game is one of the first flagship games for VR, and the sequel looks to continue with that reputation, and better yet, is coming to multiple VR platforms later this year.

While Arizona Sunshine 2 is a few weeks from release, you can still check out some of the best VR games on PC, or, if you’ve recently acquired a Meta Quest 3, you can check out the best Meta Quest 3 games instead.

Arizona Sunshine 2 release date

Arizona Sunshine 2 will be released on Thursday, December 7, 2023, on the Meta Quest, PSVR2, and Steam VR platforms with pre-orders already live.

After going dark following its reveal, we finally have a release date for Arizona Sunshine 2 and it’s a lot closer than we had anticipated. While having always targeted a 2023 release, when a game goes MIA, this can sometimes mean a delay has occurred, but fortunately, that isn’t the case here.

It means we’ll see Arizona Sunshine 2 and Asgard’s Wrath 2 release in the same month, so VR enthusiasts, and Meta Quest 3 owners in particular, will have a lot to look forward to this festive period.

Arizona Sunshine 2 price and editions

There will be two editions of Arizona Sunshine 2 at launch, the standard and deluxe. It will cost $49.99 / £49.99 for the standard and $59.99 / £59.99 for the deluxe.

There are bonuses on offer for pre-ordering either version. You get a Biker Bark Vest, Worker Watch, and Ducky Weapon Charm for pre-ordering the standard version of the game.

With the deluxe, you also get the Freddy Hands Skin, Doggy Weapon Charm, and Undead Buddy, which turns your dog companion into a zombie-killing machine.

Keen to know how to best experience Arizona Sunshine 2, check out our list of the best VR headsets you can buy in 2023 for more insight.