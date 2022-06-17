Ark Desmodus: spawn locations, controls, and how to tame

So you want to tame an Ark desmodus? Introduced in the free Fjordur update to the survival game, this ferocious flying creature is considered one of the best Ark dinos you can subdue in the entire game. This is mainly for its ability to craft Sanguine Elixirs, but the Desmodus has plenty of other benefits as well, so grabbing yourself one of these bodacious bat-things should be high priority.

But how do you tame an Ark Desmodus? Where do they spawn? And how the heck are you actually meant to fly this thing? Fear not, we’ve got all the answers for you in this handy guide. Spoiler alert: you’re going to need a lot of blood packs. Alternatively, if you’re sick of the Desmodus, take a look at the best Ark mods to potentially add some new creatures to your game.

Best Ark Desmodus spawn locations

The Desmodus can generally be found in caves across the new Fjordur map, but Youtuber Raasclark recommends a specific cave found behind a waterfall at map coordinates 37.7 / 74.9.

There are also several Desmodus spawn locations across the big island in the bottom left of Fjordur, as well as isolated spawns on the smaller islands.

How to tame an Ark Desmodus

Taming a Desmodus is simple compared to some of the tougher Ark dinos, but takes time and patience. The basic premise is straightforward – aggro a Desmodus, run away, but let it pick you up and carry you around, which will start the taming process.

The thing is though, you’ll be losing health as you’re being carried by the Desmodus. Without planning ahead, you’ll die well before you get to the end of the taming meter. You will also notice your taming efficiency dropping, barely topping 50% by the time you get to the end. The strategy for the perfect Desmodus tame will involve the following steps:

Make sure you’ve got plenty of blood packs. We’ve seen claims that it can be done with 80, but most recommend a couple hundred to be sure. This will ensure you survive long enough to complete the taming

Send in a Moschops first, also equipped with blood packs. Letting the Desmodus have its way with this sacrificial dino-lamb will keep the taming efficiency topped up to 100%

Ensure there are no other Desmodi around to interrupt the process

There is some additional nuance you can employ as well – making sure you’re taming your chosen Desmodus inside a cave will ensure you don’t lose it mid-taming. Even after feeding it a Moschops, your taming efficiency will drop, so if you want to maintain the highest efficiency possible, you may need to take a break and let it have another round with the Moschops, before going back in to finish the taming process.

If you want to see this strategy in action, we recommend checking out Rassclark’s video on the subject:

Ark Desmodus controls

So, you’ve tamed yourself a Desmodus. I imagine you’ll want to know how to fly it. The basic controls are similar to most flying creatures:

E – Mount/dismount

– Mount/dismount Space – Take off/land

– Take off/land X – Brake

You also have your usual movement keys, and the basic attack/primary fire with your left click. There are some additional controls unique to the Desmodus which are also worth bearing in mind:

Space – While next to a ceiling or a wall, you can press space to latch yourself on it.

– While next to a ceiling or a wall, you can press space to latch yourself on it. Left click (hold) – This will trigger an echo-location ability that sends out a soundwave, and then highlights any nearby creatures with a red pulsating circle.

– This will trigger an echo-location ability that sends out a soundwave, and then highlights any nearby creatures with a red pulsating circle. Right click (press) – Picks up small creatures. You can then use your left click to attack them while in mid-air.

– Picks up small creatures. You can then use your left click to attack them while in mid-air. Right-click (hold) – Turn invisible. While flying, you can only do this at night time, but if you’re attached to a wall or ceiling, you can do it whenever you want.

The Desmodus also has an innate crafting ability that lets them create a Sanguine Elixir from 200 blood packs. If the thought of collecting that much blood puts you off, then we’ve got some excellent news – Desmodus will generate blood packs every time they attack a creature. Blood packs for days!

That’s everything you need to know about the Ark Desmodus. For more Ark tips, make sure you check out our guide to Ark admin commands, as well as news regarding Ark 2, now that it’s been officially announced.