Not sure how to craft an Ark Sanguine Elixir? The latest addition to the survival game’s stable of DLC, Fjordur may have begun life as one of the many Ark mods out there, but it’s (quite fittingly) evolved into something much larger. More creatures mean more taming, and that’s where the Sanguine Elixir comes in handy.

Before you can begin to craft the Sanguine Elixir, you’ll first need to tame an Ark Desmodus. These blood-sucking vampire bats are fiercely aggressive, and will certainly take you on the ride of your life. Thankfully, our lengthy guide detailing exactly how to handle a Desmodus will come in handy if it’s your first time tackling these beasts.

Ark Sanguine Elixir crafting explained

Once you’ve finally wrestled one under your control, head straight to the Refining Forge to craft a Desmodus Saddle.

After your Desmodus is all saddled up, you’ll be ready to craft an Ark Sanguine Elixir. You can do this by using a Blood Extraction Syringe, but let’s face it – you haven’t gone to all the trouble of taming a Desmodus just to use this slow and arduous method. Take to the skies and attack other creatures with your Desmodus to quickly and easily acquire Blood Packs. After you’ve collected 200 Blood Packs, add them to your Desmodus Saddle and the Sanguine Elixir recipe will be available from the Consumables menu.

Upon consumption, the Sanguine Elixir will speed up the process of taming a nearby unconscious creature by 30%. You can also use it to boost a baby’s imprint progress by 30%, but it’s important to note that the Ark Sanguine Elixir will only affect an individual creature once, so don’t go chugging all your hard-fought elixir to speed up the process further – it simply won’t work.

