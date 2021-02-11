Ark: Survival Evolved is 80% off in a Steam sale, but you’ll have to be quick

If that Ark 2 trailer featuring – yep – Vin Diesel revealed at The Game Awards late last year caught your attention, but you’re a newcomer to the survival games series, you might be interested to know its predecessor is currently seeing an eye-watering discount. Ark: Survival Evolved is currently 80% off on Steam, but you’ll have to be quick about it.

Head to the 2017 action-adventure game’s store page on Valve’s platform and you’ll see it’s currently 20% of its regular price – £9 down from £44.99 (or $10 if you’re based in the US). That’s for the base game version, but the Explorer’s Edition bundle, which includes the Ark: Survival Evolved Season Pass, is also knocked down 79% at the moment, priced at £16.86 rather than the usual £79.98.

The season pass includes three DLC packs – the Scorched Earth, Aberration, and Extinction expansions – which add things like new biomes with their own styles and ecosystems, as well as new creatures, and items, challenges.

As for the base game itself, Ark: Survival Evolved drops you onto a mysterious isle and tasks you with surviving your time in its open world. Ark’s gameplay hinges around surviving and taming the many weird and wonderful critters you encounter, setting up a home base, and keeping your vitals up along the way.

If you’re keen to give it a go and want to pick it up at a lower price, it’s worth noting the Steam page says the sale on the game ends later today – in just over seven hours’ time, as of writing.

If you grab the game or already own it, you might find our Ark dinosaur taming guide and rundown of the best Ark: Survival Evolved mods handy.