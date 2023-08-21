Can you change the Armored Core 6 difficulty settings? FromSoftware games are hard. The creators of Dark Souls appear to take pleasure in just how difficult their games can get, giving players full autonomy over whether to take on a fight or come back when they’re much stronger. Will Armored Core 6 be the same, or can you turn it way down to easy from the beginning?

Players are ramping up for the Armored Core 6 release date, and some of the more timid ones (us) are wondering whether we’ll be able to get out of the starting area. There’s no shame in being a little afraid of the Armored Core 6 bosses we’ll face on the way – we’re just hoping that every other game like Dark Souls prepped us for what we’re going to come up against.

Can you change the difficulty in Armored Core 6?

There does not appear to be any traditional difficulty settings in Armored Core 6. You will likely not be able to turn down the difficulty from a menu to make the game easier, or more difficult.

In an interview at the Taipei Game Show, producer Yasutaka Ogura stated that the changing of your mech parts, and the customization of your build “is the key to overcoming difficulties within the game.” Previous Armored Core games had a system whereby the difficulty would automatically adjust if you died a few times attempting the same section, or boss, but we don’t know if Armored Core 6 will implement the same feature.

Well, in time-honored tradition, it looks like we’re all going to have to get good if we want to overcome what looks to be a pretty serious Armored Core 6 difficulty level. One thing you can beat this early on is the Armored Core 6 system requirements, and if you’re into theory crafting your mech builds, we have every Armored Core 6 leg type here. Last but not least, it might be worth trying to get your head around the Armored Core 6 story before you find yourself in the middle of a war.