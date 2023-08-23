What are the best Armored Core 6 builds? We’ve put together a list of four of the best builds to get the job done no matter the encounter. Whether you want to tank enemies, or you’d rather a lightweight build that deals maximum damage.

We’ll be showcasing which Armored Core 6 parts we recommend using, including Armored Core 6 frame parts, AC6 weapon parts, and AC6 inner parts. Granted, you won’t have the exact parts to build these right away, so you’ll need to cut some corners. Regardless, these should give you the right idea to get you started on tweaking your own AC6 builds for the early and late game. Now, let’s run through the ultimate Armored Core 6 loadouts.

What are the best Armored Core 6 builds?

Here are the best AC6 builds:

Hull Krogan

Doomscroller

Sting Likeabee

Howdy Hoverino

Hull Krogan

Right-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

Left-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

Right-back unit – FASAN/60E

Left-back unit – FASAN/60E

Head – IA-C01H: EPHEMERA

Core – DF-BD-08 TIAN-QIANG

Arms – DF-AR-09 TIAN-LAO

Legs – LG-022T BORNEMISSZA

Booster – (NOTHING)

FCS – VE-21A

Generator – VP-20D

Expansion – PULSE ARMOR

With the above frame parts, Hull Krogan has a whopping extra 8,000 AP, plus a ton of Attitude Stability, which governs how much impact damage it takes to stagger you. This is a defensive build, but also capable of dealing large amounts of firepower, plus you can hold out a while longer without finding yourself staggered. The most important piece here are the Bornemissza tank legs, which add on 6,000 AP alone. Due to not caring about weight, the VP-200 generator means that you won’t often find yourself needing more energy.

The IB-C03G: NGI 000 is the best generator for this build, as it will max out your energy, but you won’t find that one until much later in the game. Of course, due to all the weight and extra defense, Krogan is a very slow machine. But the trade-off is that the tank legs mean that you don’t have to take a firing stance before shooting large weapons, such as laser cannons or bazookas. Speaking of weapons, Krogan is great for long-distance attacks due to the aforementioned lack of needing a firing stance. But you can also slap on a pair of shotguns and roll right up to your enemies to stagger them. Granted, this won’t work on faster enemies, as Krogan simply won’t be able to catch up to them. This build is also great for dealing with Balteus or the Sea Spider bosses.

Doomscroller

Right-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

Left-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

Right-back unit – FASAN/60E

Left-back unit – Vvc-700LD

Head – IA-C01H: EPHEMERA

Core – 07-061 MIND ALPHA

Arms – AA-J-123 BASHO

Legs – VP-422

Booster – BST-G2/P06SPD

FCS – FCS-G2/P05

Generator – VP-20C

Expansion – PULSE ARMOR

If Krogan is the go-to build for mitigating damage and dishing out DPS, Doomscroller here is our personal favorite. This build is good enough to get you through the entire game. Obviously, it can’t carry as many heavy weapons, but the VP-422 legs allow for the best of both worlds. With this build, you can dual-wield the game’s best shotguns, the Zimmermans, and also carry a plasma cannon and a missile launcher of your choice. While it can’t match the raw DPS of the above build, it gets close enough that it can handle practically any enemy Armored Core 6 throws at you. We’ve defeated nearly every enemy in the game using this build, so this offers a great balance between speed and offense.

Keeping the weight down makes a huge difference in terms of speed too, as you can get your boost speed to nearly 350 using the BST-G2/P06SPD booster. Doomscroller won’t be the fastest build or have the highest DPS, but it’s a great middle ground between the two, plus it has enough added defense that you won’t get shredded by enemy fire immediately.

Sting Likeabee

Right-arm unit – WR-0777 SWEET SIXTEEN

Left-arm unit – WR-0777 SWEET SIXTEEN

Right-back unit – 45-091 ORBT

Left-back unit – Vvc-703PM

Head – DF-HD-08 TIAN-QIANG

Core – CC-2000 ORBITER

Arms – AA-J-123/RC JAILBREAK

Legs – EL-TL-10 FIRMEZA

Booster – BST-G2/P06SPD

FCS – FCS- G2/P05

Generator – AG-E-013 YABA

Expansion – PULSE ARMOR

This is one of the lightest machines you can make with a very high boost speed. It can’t take much punishment, nor can it carry much, but that doesn’t mean it can’t get the job done. For a dual shotgun approach, the two WR-0777 Sweet Sixteen shotguns are only effective at short range, but Sting is fast enough for that not to be an issue. As for shoulder weaponry, it can’t hold anything like a shoulder cannon or grenade launcher, but a couple of missile launchers do plenty of stun damage to supplement the two shotguns.

Howdy Hoverino

Right-arm unit – WR-0777 SWEET SIXTEEN

Left-arm unit – SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

Right-back unit – 45-091 ORBT

Left-back unit – Vvc-703PM

Head – DF-HD-08 TIAN-QIANG

Core – CC-2000 ORBITER

Arms – AA-J-123 BASHO

Legs – LG-033M VERRILL

Booster – BST-G2/P06SPD

FCS – FCS- G2/P05

Generator – AG-E-013 YABA

Expansion – PULSE ARMOR

Tetrapod legs don’t require you to enter a firing stance when shooting heavy weapons, making Hoverino a good middle point between Krogan and Doomy. It can’t carry as much weight as Krogan, so its DPS won’t be as high and it loses most of the tanking potential, but there’s a very important difference due to the tetrapod legs. These let you hover for a long time without worrying about energy, so you can glide over the battlefield with ease. This makes Hoverino the perfect choice for dealing with flying enemies. If you would rather not spend your time on the ground, this build is the way to go.

Now you’re all set up with the best Armored Core 6 builds, take a look at our list of strategies for the Armored Core 6 bosses, if you want to get a better idea of how these builds should be used to go toe-to-toe with them. We’ve also got full lists of the Armored Core 6 missions and a guide on how to get all the Armored Core 6 endings. Get moving, 621.