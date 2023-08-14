All Armored Core 6 bosses and how to beat them

Which bosses are in Armored Core 6? Whilst it may not be a Soulslike, AC6 will feature the long, complex boss fights that FromSoftware has become known for. The emphasis of the game is still on your highly-customizable mecha, but the combat plays an integral part in your journey.

With FromSoftware’s reputation for a really great boss fight preceding the Armored Core 6 release date, our expectations have been set and the bar is high. To gear up to take on any of these behemoths, check out all of the AC6 leg types available for your build. If you’re wondering whether Armored Core 6 is available on Game Pass – we’ve got you covered there, too.

All Armored Core 6 bosses

The bosses confirmed for Armored Core 6 are:

Heavy combat helicopter

Balteus

Strider

Sulla

You’ll meet the AAP07 Balteus as the final boss of the first stage in Armored Core 6. What it lacks in agility and speed, it makes up for in the sheer volume of projectiles, being able to launch missiles simultaneously to devastating effect. Balteus can also release an EMP attack which affects the electronically-powered mech you’re piloting, so be sure to watch for its attack indicator and stay well clear. Due to its large size, you should be able to target multiple attacks in a row before it sends its missiles hurtling towards you.

Heavy combat helicopter

This oversized helicopter packs a punch. Loaded with multiple weapons, the airborne mech will fly around you whilst firing its guns and rockets. Luckily, as the AH12 helicopter is so huge this also works to its disadvantage – you can easily lock on to it, and it regularly needs to readjust its position to see you. High speed and agility will work well against this boss, if you choose to spec your build that way.

Strider

Strider is an oversized mining ship which has been weaponized. Towering above you, it will begin by firing devastating blue lasers towards you which you must dodge if you don’t want to be disintegrated. You’ll first be tasked with taking out its legs in order to bring it to a halt as well as targeting the generators powering up its shields. Keep an eye out for attacks aimed at you and time your dodges well, whilst taking out the shields as soon as possible to topple this behemoth.

Sulla

Sulla is a rival AC of unknown origin at the time you’ll face them. Your mech and Sulla have similarities in their fighting style – you’ll both travel at fast speeds and seem to have high agility, although this depends on the build you choose for your own mech. You should be able to dispatch Sulla with ease if you rely on explosive weaponry and high accuracy.

Whilst we've caught glimpses of other mech styles and larger enemies in various gameplay videos, we're unsure whether they're classified as bosses in Armored Core 6. Luckily, we'll be able to update this guide in the coming weeks as we learn more about the various bosses.