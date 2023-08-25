Armored Core 6 tops Steam chart, overtakes BG3, “thanks to Elden Ring”

Knocking RPG darling Baldur's Gate 3 off the top spot, Armored Core 6 has delivered on the hype with explosive sales in its first 24 hours.

Armored Core 6 mech art
Trent Cannon

Published:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Never underestimate the insatiable appetite gamers have for giant robot battles. That appetite has propelled Armored Core 6 to the top spot on Steam’s global sales charts more than a decade after the last numbered entry in the series was released, knocking Baldur’s Gate 3 off the top spot.

In a summer filled with huge releases, few could have predicted that Armored Core 6 would be able to find such a large audience. The phenomenal success of last year’s Elden Ring certainly didn’t hurt. Speaking to GameIndustry.biz, Bandai Namco Europe CEO Arnaud Muller explained that Elden Ring has given FromSoftware a “guarantee of quality” among fans.

Screenshot of Steam sales chart showing Armored Core 6 at the top spot

Bandai Namco, which publishes the series, explained that its “ambitions are not on par with Elden Ring, but… are way bigger than previous Armored Core games.” However, the success of Armored Core 6 shouldn’t be attributed solely to FromSoftware’s previous titles. As we mentioned in our Armored Core 6 review, the latest installment is among the best in the Armored Core series and remains remarkably true to the series’ roots.

Still, debuting at the top of the Steam charts is a huge achievement for a series that hasn’t had a new entry since 2013’s Armored Core: Verdict Day. While FromSoftware has become best known for the Dark Souls and Elden Ring, Armored Core was a huge part of what established the developer as a producer of quality games. Whether it can hold the top spot against Starfield, which is already ranking at number four ahead of its September 6 release, is perhaps unlikely, but the hype around Armored Core 6 is nevertheless impressive.

By all accounts, Armored Core 6 requires practice, patience, and a careful eye on your equipment if you want to reach the end of its story. If you’re looking for the best Armored Core 6 builds to try when you get your hands on the game, we have our comprehensive guide ready and waiting to prepare you for battle. We also have full lists of all the Armored Core 6 parts, Armored Core 6 weapons, and Armored Core 6 endings for you to peruse.

Trent has been playing video games since the 1980s. Now, he seeks out anything that will give him that same sense of wonder. He loves getting lost in a good JRPG or visual novel and considers the medium at its best when it allows itself to be weird. Chrono Trigger is his favourite game of all time, though he loves Persona 5 and Doki Doki Literature Club almost as much.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.