All Armored Core 6 parts

Looking for a list of all the parts in Armored Core 6? There are dozens of parts to sort through, unlocking new ways to assemble different mechs. These parts are typically purchased from the in-game’s shop, some can be found in chests during missions, and others will be given to you automatically. There’s a lot to keep track of, so we’ve collected all of them for you in one place.

These parts can be used to put together Armored Core 6 best builds. You can check out the Armored Core 6 frame parts and our Armored Core 6 weapons parts guides to see what you need to assemble the greatest mechs. Regardless of whether you prefer to hoard your collection of parts or sell them in Armored Core 6, you’ll build up quite the arsenal when all is said and done. Just remember that you can sell any parts back for what you paid for them, so don’t be afraid to buy just to try.

Armored Core 6 parts list

There are nine categories of Armored Core 6 parts, including weapons, frame parts, and inner parts. They all have different stats and are good for different things, so we recommend switching out your parts depending on the type of mission you’re currently on. You can even switch parts out if you reload from a checkpoint, you don’t have to worry about being locked into your current equipment if you decide you want to change things out against a tough boss.

Here are all of the available parts in Armored Core 6:

Arm units (Left and right arm)

MA-J-200 Ransetsu-RF Burst Rifle

MA-J-201 Ransetsu-AR Burst Assault Rifle

MG-014 Ludlow Machine Gun

DF-MG-02 Chang-Chen Machine Gun

MA-E-210 Etsujin Burst Machine Gun

LR-037 Harris Linear Rifle

RF-024 Turner Assault Rifle

RF-025 Scudder Assault Rifle

DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Gatling Gun

SG-026 Haldeman Shotgun

SG-027 Zimmerman Shotgun

WR-0777 Sweet Sixteen Shotgun

VP-66LR Laser Rifle

VE-66LRA Laser Rifle

VE-66LRB Laser Rifle

Wuerger/66E Laser Shotgun

VP-66LS Laser Shotgun

VP-66LH Laser Handgun

Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle

HI-18 GU-A2 Pulse Gun

Majestic Bazooka

DF-BA-06 Xuan-Ge Bazooka

Little Gem Bazooka

44-141 JVLN Alpha Detonating Bazooka

DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN Grenade Launcher

Dizzy Grenade Launcher

Iridium Grenade Launcher

HG-003 Coquillett Handgun

HG-004 Duckett Handgun

MA-E-211 Sampu Burst Handgun

EL-PW-00 Viento Needle Gun

WB-0000 Bad Cook Flamethrower

HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun

LR-036 Curtis Linear Rifle

MA-T-222 Kyorai Napalm Bomb Launcher

MA-T-223 Kyoriku Jamming Bomb Launcher

WS-1200 Therapist Stun Bomb Launcher

HML-G2/P19MLT -04 Missile Launcher

HML-G3/P08SPL-06 Split Missile Launcher

WS-5000 Aperitif Siege Missile Launcher

VP-66EG Stun Gun

IB-C03W1: WLT 011 Coral Rifle

IA-C01W6: NB-REDSHIFT Coral Rifle

Left arm only

44-143 HMMR Plasma Thrower

Vvc-770LB Laser Blade

HI-32: BU- TT/A Pulse Blade

PB-033M Ashmead Pile Bunker

VP-67EB Stun Baton

VP-67LD Laser Dagger

VE-67LA Laser Lance

DF-ET-09 Tai-Yang-Shou Explosive Thrower

Vvc-74LS

MA-E-211 Sampu Burst Handgun

IA-C01W7: ML-REDSHIFT

Back Units (Right and Left)

SB-033M Morley Spread Bazooka

Earshot Grenade Cannon

EULE/60D Pulse Shield Launcher

VP-60LT Laser Turret

BML-G2/P03MLT-06 Missile Launcher

BML-G2/P05MLT-10 Missile Launcher

BML-G1/P20MLT-04 Missile Launcher

BML-G2/P17SPL-16 Split Missile Launcher

BML-G2/P19SPL-12 Split Missile Launcher

BML-G2/P16SPL-08 Split Missile Launcher

BML-G1/P31Duo-02 Dual Missile Launcher

BML-G1/P32Duo-03 Dual Missile Launcher

BML-G2/P08Duo-03 Dual Missile Launcher

BML-G1/P01VTC-04 Vertical Missile Launcher

BML-G1/P31Duo-02 Dual Missile Launcher

BML-G1/P07VTC-12 Vertical Missile Launcher

BML-G3/P04ACT-01 Active Homing Missile Launcher

BML-G3 P05ACT-02 Active Homing Missile Launcher

BML-G1/P29CNT Container Missile Launcher

WR-0999 Delivery Boy Cluster Missile Launcher

WS-5001 Soup Scatter Missile Launcher

45-091 JVLN BETA Detonating Missile Launcher

Vvc-703PM Plasma Missile Launcher

Vvc-706PM Plasma Missile Launcher

Vvc-70VPM Plasma Missile Launcher

Vvc-700LD Laser Drone

VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher

Songbirds Grenade Cannon

45-091 ORBT Laser Orbit

VP-60LCS Laser Cannon

VP-60LCD Diffuse Laser Cannon

FASAN/60E Plasma Cannon

VE-60LCA Laser Cannon

B0-044 Huxley Bullet Orbit

EL-PW-01 Trueno Needle Missile Launcher

IB-C03W3: NGI 006 Coral Missile Launcher

Left Unit Only

VP-61PS Pulse Shield

SI-24: SU-Q5 Pulse Shield

S1-27: SU-R8 Pulse Shield

VP-61PB Pulse Buckler

SI-29: SUTT/C Pulse Buckler

VE-61PSA Pulse Scutum

IB-C03W4: NGI 028 Coral Shield

Head Parts

AH-J-124/RC Jailbreak

HD-033M Verrill

HD-011 Melander

HD-012 Melander C3

DF-HD-08 Tian-Qiang

Kasuar/44Z

HC-2000 Finder Eye

IA-C01H: Ephemera

IB-C03H: HAL 826

AH-J-124 Basho

VP-44S

VP-44D

Nachtreiher/44E

VE-44A

VE-44B

HS-5000 Appetizer

EL-TH-10 Firmeza

20-081 Mind Alpha

HC-2000/BC Shade Eye

EL-PH-00 ALBA

Core Parts

AC-J-120 Basho

BD-011 Melander

BD-012 Melander C3

VP-40S

CS-5000 Main Dish

El-TC-10 Firmeza

Nachtreiher/40E

AC-J-120/RC Jailbreak

CC-2000 Orbiter

07-061 Mind Alpha

IB-C03C: HAL 826

DF-BD-08 Tian-Qiang

VE-40A

EL-PC-00 ALBA

Arms Parts

AR-011 Melander

AR-012 Melander C3

DF-AR-08 Tian-Qiang

DF-AR-09 Tian-Lao

VP-46S

VP-46D

Nachtreiher/46E

VE-46A

AS-5000 Salad

AA-J-123 Basho

AA-J-123/RC Jailbreak

AC-2000 Tool Arm

EL-TA-10 Firmeza

04-101 Mind Alpha

IA-C01A: Ephemera

IB-C03A: HAL 826

EL-PA-00 ALBA

Legs Parts

AL-J-120/RC Jailbreak

AL-J-121 Basho

LG-011 Melander

LG-012 Melander C3

DF-LG-08 Tian-Qiang

VP-422

VE-42A

2C-2000 Crawler

EL-TL-10 Firmeza

IA-C01L: Ephemera

IB-C03L: HAL 826

06-041 MIND Alpha

06-043 MIND Beta

LG-033M Verrill

VP-424

LG-022T Bornemissza

Nachtreiher/42E

2S-5000 Dessert

Kasuar/42Z

RC-2000 Spring Chicken

VE-42B

EL-TL-11 Fortaleza

EL-PL-00 ALBA

Booster Parts

AB-J-137 Kikaku

BST-G2/P04

Fluegel/21Z

BC-0400 Mule

BC-0200 Gridwalker

BST-G1/P10

BST-G2/P06SPD

Alula/21E

Buerzel/21D

IA-C01B: Gills

FCS Parts

FCS-G2/P10SLT

FCS-G2/P12SML

FCS-G1/P01

FCS-G2/P05

FCS-006 Abbot

FCS-008 Talbot

VE-21A

VE-21B

Generator Parts

AG-J-098 JOSO

AG-E-013 YABA

DF-GN-02 Ling-Tai

DF-GN-06 Ming-Tang

VP-20C

VP-20D

VP-20S

VE-20A

VE-20B

VE-20C

AG-T-005 Hokushi

DF-GN-08 San-Tai

IB-C03G:NGI 000

IA-C01G: AORTA

And there you have it, that’s our list of the available parts in Armored Core 6. We haven’t managed to find every single part just yet, but we’ll update this guide as we find them. In the meantime, check out our list of the Armored Core 6 OS Upgrades as well as the Armored Core 6 core expansions. Get building, hound. The war for Rubicon isn’t going to win itself.