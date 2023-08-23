All Armored Core 6 parts

Looking for a list of all the parts in Armored Core 6? There are dozens of parts to sort through, unlocking new ways to assemble different mechs. These parts are typically purchased from the in-game’s shop, some can be found in chests during missions, and others will be given to you automatically. There’s a lot to keep track of, so we’ve collected all of them for you in one place.
These parts can be used to put together Armored Core 6 best builds. You can check out the Armored Core 6 frame parts and our Armored Core 6 weapons parts guides to see what you need to assemble the greatest mechs. Regardless of whether you prefer to hoard your collection of parts or sell them in Armored Core 6, you’ll build up quite the arsenal when all is said and done. Just remember that you can sell any parts back for what you paid for them, so don’t be afraid to buy just to try.
Armored Core 6 parts list
There are nine categories of Armored Core 6 parts, including weapons, frame parts, and inner parts. They all have different stats and are good for different things, so we recommend switching out your parts depending on the type of mission you’re currently on. You can even switch parts out if you reload from a checkpoint, you don’t have to worry about being locked into your current equipment if you decide you want to change things out against a tough boss.
Here are all of the available parts in Armored Core 6:
Arm units (Left and right arm)
- MA-J-200 Ransetsu-RF Burst Rifle
- MA-J-201 Ransetsu-AR Burst Assault Rifle
- MG-014 Ludlow Machine Gun
- DF-MG-02 Chang-Chen Machine Gun
- MA-E-210 Etsujin Burst Machine Gun
- LR-037 Harris Linear Rifle
- RF-024 Turner Assault Rifle
- RF-025 Scudder Assault Rifle
- DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Gatling Gun
- SG-026 Haldeman Shotgun
- SG-027 Zimmerman Shotgun
- WR-0777 Sweet Sixteen Shotgun
- VP-66LR Laser Rifle
- VE-66LRA Laser Rifle
- VE-66LRB Laser Rifle
- Wuerger/66E Laser Shotgun
- VP-66LS Laser Shotgun
- VP-66LH Laser Handgun
- Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle
- HI-18 GU-A2 Pulse Gun
- Majestic Bazooka
- DF-BA-06 Xuan-Ge Bazooka
- Little Gem Bazooka
- 44-141 JVLN Alpha Detonating Bazooka
- DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN Grenade Launcher
- Dizzy Grenade Launcher
- Iridium Grenade Launcher
- HG-003 Coquillett Handgun
- HG-004 Duckett Handgun
- MA-E-211 Sampu Burst Handgun
- EL-PW-00 Viento Needle Gun
- WB-0000 Bad Cook Flamethrower
- HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun
- LR-036 Curtis Linear Rifle
- MA-T-222 Kyorai Napalm Bomb Launcher
- MA-T-223 Kyoriku Jamming Bomb Launcher
- WS-1200 Therapist Stun Bomb Launcher
- HML-G2/P19MLT -04 Missile Launcher
- HML-G3/P08SPL-06 Split Missile Launcher
- WS-5000 Aperitif Siege Missile Launcher
- VP-66EG Stun Gun
- IB-C03W1: WLT 011 Coral Rifle
- IA-C01W6: NB-REDSHIFT Coral Rifle
Left arm only
- 44-143 HMMR Plasma Thrower
- Vvc-770LB Laser Blade
- HI-32: BU- TT/A Pulse Blade
- PB-033M Ashmead Pile Bunker
- VP-67EB Stun Baton
- VP-67LD Laser Dagger
- VE-67LA Laser Lance
- DF-ET-09 Tai-Yang-Shou Explosive Thrower
- Vvc-74LS
- MA-E-211 Sampu Burst Handgun
- IA-C01W7: ML-REDSHIFT
Back Units (Right and Left)
- SB-033M Morley Spread Bazooka
- Earshot Grenade Cannon
- EULE/60D Pulse Shield Launcher
- VP-60LT Laser Turret
- BML-G2/P03MLT-06 Missile Launcher
- BML-G2/P05MLT-10 Missile Launcher
- BML-G1/P20MLT-04 Missile Launcher
- BML-G2/P17SPL-16 Split Missile Launcher
- BML-G2/P19SPL-12 Split Missile Launcher
- BML-G2/P16SPL-08 Split Missile Launcher
- BML-G1/P31Duo-02 Dual Missile Launcher
- BML-G1/P32Duo-03 Dual Missile Launcher
- BML-G2/P08Duo-03 Dual Missile Launcher
- BML-G1/P01VTC-04 Vertical Missile Launcher
- BML-G1/P31Duo-02 Dual Missile Launcher
- BML-G1/P07VTC-12 Vertical Missile Launcher
- BML-G3/P04ACT-01 Active Homing Missile Launcher
- BML-G3 P05ACT-02 Active Homing Missile Launcher
- BML-G1/P29CNT Container Missile Launcher
- WR-0999 Delivery Boy Cluster Missile Launcher
- WS-5001 Soup Scatter Missile Launcher
- 45-091 JVLN BETA Detonating Missile Launcher
- Vvc-703PM Plasma Missile Launcher
- Vvc-706PM Plasma Missile Launcher
- Vvc-70VPM Plasma Missile Launcher
- Vvc-700LD Laser Drone
- VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher
- Songbirds Grenade Cannon
- 45-091 ORBT Laser Orbit
- VP-60LCS Laser Cannon
- VP-60LCD Diffuse Laser Cannon
- FASAN/60E Plasma Cannon
- VE-60LCA Laser Cannon
- B0-044 Huxley Bullet Orbit
- EL-PW-01 Trueno Needle Missile Launcher
- IB-C03W3: NGI 006 Coral Missile Launcher
Left Unit Only
- VP-61PS Pulse Shield
- SI-24: SU-Q5 Pulse Shield
- S1-27: SU-R8 Pulse Shield
- VP-61PB Pulse Buckler
- SI-29: SUTT/C Pulse Buckler
- VE-61PSA Pulse Scutum
- IB-C03W4: NGI 028 Coral Shield
Head Parts
- AH-J-124/RC Jailbreak
- HD-033M Verrill
- HD-011 Melander
- HD-012 Melander C3
- DF-HD-08 Tian-Qiang
- Kasuar/44Z
- HC-2000 Finder Eye
- IA-C01H: Ephemera
- IB-C03H: HAL 826
- AH-J-124 Basho
- VP-44S
- VP-44D
- Nachtreiher/44E
- VE-44A
- VE-44B
- HS-5000 Appetizer
- EL-TH-10 Firmeza
- 20-081 Mind Alpha
- HC-2000/BC Shade Eye
- EL-PH-00 ALBA
Core Parts
- AC-J-120 Basho
- BD-011 Melander
- BD-012 Melander C3
- VP-40S
- CS-5000 Main Dish
- El-TC-10 Firmeza
- Nachtreiher/40E
- AC-J-120/RC Jailbreak
- CC-2000 Orbiter
- 07-061 Mind Alpha
- IB-C03C: HAL 826
- DF-BD-08 Tian-Qiang
- VE-40A
- EL-PC-00 ALBA
Arms Parts
- AR-011 Melander
- AR-012 Melander C3
- DF-AR-08 Tian-Qiang
- DF-AR-09 Tian-Lao
- VP-46S
- VP-46D
- Nachtreiher/46E
- VE-46A
- AS-5000 Salad
- AA-J-123 Basho
- AA-J-123/RC Jailbreak
- AC-2000 Tool Arm
- EL-TA-10 Firmeza
- 04-101 Mind Alpha
- IA-C01A: Ephemera
- IB-C03A: HAL 826
- EL-PA-00 ALBA
Legs Parts
- AL-J-120/RC Jailbreak
- AL-J-121 Basho
- LG-011 Melander
- LG-012 Melander C3
- DF-LG-08 Tian-Qiang
- VP-422
- VE-42A
- 2C-2000 Crawler
- EL-TL-10 Firmeza
- IA-C01L: Ephemera
- IB-C03L: HAL 826
- 06-041 MIND Alpha
- 06-043 MIND Beta
- LG-033M Verrill
- VP-424
- LG-022T Bornemissza
- Nachtreiher/42E
- 2S-5000 Dessert
- Kasuar/42Z
- RC-2000 Spring Chicken
- VE-42B
- EL-TL-11 Fortaleza
- EL-PL-00 ALBA
Booster Parts
- AB-J-137 Kikaku
- BST-G2/P04
- Fluegel/21Z
- BC-0400 Mule
- BC-0200 Gridwalker
- BST-G1/P10
- BST-G2/P06SPD
- Alula/21E
- Buerzel/21D
- IA-C01B: Gills
FCS Parts
- FCS-G2/P10SLT
- FCS-G2/P12SML
- FCS-G1/P01
- FCS-G2/P05
- FCS-006 Abbot
- FCS-008 Talbot
- VE-21A
- VE-21B
Generator Parts
- AG-J-098 JOSO
- AG-E-013 YABA
- DF-GN-02 Ling-Tai
- DF-GN-06 Ming-Tang
- VP-20C
- VP-20D
- VP-20S
- VE-20A
- VE-20B
- VE-20C
- AG-T-005 Hokushi
- DF-GN-08 San-Tai
- IB-C03G:NGI 000
- IA-C01G: AORTA
And there you have it, that’s our list of the available parts in Armored Core 6. We haven’t managed to find every single part just yet, but we’ll update this guide as we find them. In the meantime, check out our list of the Armored Core 6 OS Upgrades as well as the Armored Core 6 core expansions. Get building, hound. The war for Rubicon isn’t going to win itself.