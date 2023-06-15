Arsenal codes June 2023

How do you get Arsenal codes? The Roblox-based shooter has proven itself to be quite the popular experience, with teams taking shots at each other with machine guns, bazookas, and even flinging magic spells from books.

Take your gaming experience to the next level by redeeming Arsenal codes to gain exclusive skins and announcer voices. There are other Roblox shooting games out there, all with their own unlocks, so make sure you check out the best Da Hood codes for more. If you want to try something completely different like racing motorbikes, there are also Motorcycle Mayhem codes to redeem.

New Arsenal codes

Here are all the latest Arsenal codes:

fate – teleports to a creepy map called ‘Fate’ with no other players. (reusable)

– teleports to a creepy map called ‘Fate’ with no other players. (reusable) ROLVE – unlocks Rabblerouser skin

– unlocks Rabblerouser skin POKE – unlocks Poke skin

– unlocks Poke skin Bandites – unlocks Bandites announcer

– unlocks Bandites announcer JOHN – unlocks John announcer

– unlocks John announcer KITTEN – unlocks Koneko announcer

– unlocks Koneko announcer ANNA – unlocks Anna skin

– unlocks Anna skin PET – unlocks Petrify announcer

– unlocks Petrify announcer EPRIKA – unlocks Eprika announcer

– unlocks Eprika announcer GARCELLO – unlocks Garcello skin and kill effect

– unlocks Garcello skin and kill effect E – unlocks Russian announcer

– unlocks Russian announcer F00LISH – unlocks Jackeryz skin

– unlocks Jackeryz skin CBROX – unlocks Phoenix skin

Expired codes

POG

THE BANANA MAN

NEVERBROKEN

BLOXY

dhmubruh

wake up (prompt says “code doesn’t exist… that’s weird”)

goodnight – (prompt says ‘Thanks for helping’)

BRUTE

the 2021 spooky code

TROLLFACE

3BILLY

MIGHTYBANDITES21

NEWMILO

NEWMILO (WOMAN)

unusualbias

Soggy

JulyDays!

birth

Spooky-Season

CAKEBELIE

TheBloxies

TRICKORTREAT

UnfairBias

CastlersUnusual100k

xmas2020

oopsL8

How do I redeem Arsenal codes?

If you want free Arsenal codes, you can get them by following these step-by-step instructions:

Open Roblox and launch Arsenal.

Pick your character and click the Twitter icon to the left of the screen.

Enter your code in the text pop-up that appears and click Go to redeem your code.

How do I get more Arsenal codes?

You can always find new codes for Arsenal here, but you can also follow @ROLVeStuff on Twitter. However, new codes don’t appear often, so it may be a while before more free stuff arrives.

Those are all the active Arsenal codes. We’ll check regularly to see if any more appear in the future, so do come back soon. We also keep a regularly updated list of the best Roblox games and all available and valid Roblox promo codes. We also have all the latest Roblox music codes if you’re musically inclined.