Arsenal codes June 2023

Get the latest Arsenal codes to unlock the best freebies, including new skins, announcer voices, and more for this Roblox-based shooting game.

Three soldiers with guns and blue berets looking for Arsenal codes.
How do you get Arsenal codes? The Roblox-based shooter has proven itself to be quite the popular experience, with teams taking shots at each other with machine guns, bazookas, and even flinging magic spells from books.

New Arsenal codes

Here are all the latest Arsenal codes:

  • fate – teleports to a creepy map called ‘Fate’ with no other players. (reusable)
  • ROLVE – unlocks Rabblerouser skin
  • POKE – unlocks Poke skin
  • Bandites – unlocks Bandites announcer
  • JOHN – unlocks John announcer
  • KITTEN – unlocks Koneko announcer
  • ANNA – unlocks Anna skin
  • PET – unlocks Petrify announcer
  • EPRIKA – unlocks Eprika announcer
  • GARCELLO – unlocks Garcello skin and kill effect
  • E – unlocks Russian announcer
  • F00LISH – unlocks Jackeryz skin
  • CBROX – unlocks Phoenix skin

Expired codes

  • POG
  • THE BANANA MAN
  • NEVERBROKEN
  • BLOXY
  • dhmubruh
  • wake up (prompt says “code doesn’t exist… that’s weird”)
  • goodnight – (prompt says ‘Thanks for helping’)
  • BRUTE
  • the 2021 spooky code
  • TROLLFACE
  • 3BILLY
  • MIGHTYBANDITES21
  • NEWMILO
  • NEWMILO (WOMAN)
  • unusualbias
  • Soggy
  • JulyDays!
  • birth
  • Spooky-Season
  • CAKEBELIE
  • TheBloxies
  • TRICKORTREAT
  • UnfairBias
  • CastlersUnusual100k
  • xmas2020
  • oopsL8

The redeem box for entering Arsenal codes.

How do I redeem Arsenal codes?

If you want free Arsenal codes, you can get them by following these step-by-step instructions:

  • Open Roblox and launch Arsenal.
  • Pick your character and click the Twitter icon to the left of the screen.
  • Enter your code in the text pop-up that appears and click Go to redeem your code.

How do I get more Arsenal codes?

You can always find new codes for Arsenal here, but you can also follow @ROLVeStuff on Twitter. However, new codes don’t appear often, so it may be a while before more free stuff arrives.

Those are all the active Arsenal codes. We’ll check regularly to see if any more appear in the future, so do come back soon. We also keep a regularly updated list of the best Roblox games and all available and valid Roblox promo codes. We also have all the latest Roblox music codes if you’re musically inclined.

