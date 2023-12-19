How long is Asgard’s Wrath 2? If you own a Meta Quest 3 headset, you already own Asgard’s Wrath 2, and in turn, you own one of the largest games to ever be released in VR. It was clear that Meta was placing a big bet on Asgard’s Wrath 2 to succeed, but the scale of the game is unreal and it pushes up against non-VR titles like Skyrim when it comes to content.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 is easily one of the best Meta Quest 3 games and sets a new standard not just for quality, but for game length too. With depth, scale, and quality to rival some of the best PC games, Asgard’s Wrath 2 is exactly what Meta hoped it would be.

How long to beat Asgard’s Wrath 2

Asgard’s Wrath 2’s story takes approximately 60 hours to complete, but if you’re looking to 100% the game, it will take you over 130 hours, according to the developers.

During a pre-release press event for Asgard’s Wrath 2, it was stated that the approximate time for 100% completion was around 136 hours. This not only includes the expansive 60-hour campaign but also the side missions and collectibles that are present throughout the experience.

This was impressive to hear but also raises questions about how long completion would take in real terms, given the limited battery life of the Meta Quest 3. Even if you use the Elite battery strap with your headset, it’s only going to extend your playtime by around two hours, bringing the maximum playtime to roughly five hours.

There are other solutions you could use, such as a higher capacity power bank, but the crux of the matter is that Asgard’s Wrath 2 is not a simple game to complete. It is, however, one that I had an incredible time with, and I believe it has finally sparked a golden age of VR games that was aided by releases like Assassin’s Creed Nexus and Half-Life: Alyx.

No VR game comes close to this length, and it’s a bold move for Meta to go this big with its first ever first-party title. If you own a Meta Quest 3 headset, be sure to claim your copy of the game.

If you’re undecided on whether or not Meta’s latest headset is for you, check out our Meta Quest 3 review for an in-depth look at why VR is entering a golden era, in part thanks to the quality of this hardware. If you’re looking for more on Meta’s first-party offering, we’ve got all of the Asgard’s Wrath 2 voice actors – yes, that voice you recognize probably is who you’re thinking.