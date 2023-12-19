Who are the Asgard’s Wrath 2 voice actors and cast? It will come as no surprise that Asgar’s Wrath 2 boasts a star-studded cast given how Meta has done everything in its power to build intrigue in the game. Meta reached out to both Hollywood and gaming royalty to build a cast that wouldn’t look out of place in a blockbuster movie.

As one of the best Meta Quest 3 games available right now – and free for anyone who owns a Quest 3 – Asgard’s Wrath 2’s cast is the cherry on the cake when it comes to making it feel like a big deal. The VR game didn’t need an all-star cast, but it’s certainly all the better for it.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 voice actors

We’ve got the key cast list for Asgard’s Wrath 2, and there’s sure to be plenty of names you’ve seen before in games and movies.

Matthew Mercer – Loki, Elite Guard, Trapped Soul

– Loki, Elite Guard, Trapped Soul Forest Whitaker – Djehuty

– Djehuty Fred Tatasciore – Thor, Tanuu

– Thor, Tanuu Tessa Thompson – Cyrene

– Cyrene Jacob Anderson – Abraxas

– Abraxas Matthew Waterson – Knut the Drunkard, Surtur Minions

– Knut the Drunkard, Surtur Minions Misty Lee – Mereret, Herald of the Ax Goddess

– Mereret, Herald of the Ax Goddess Darin De Paul – Anubis

– Anubis Dave Fennoy – Sobek

– Sobek Gavin Hammon – Pa’akhet

– Pa’akhet Piotr Michael – Viggo

– Viggo Rebecca Davis – Tehanu

– Tehanu Barbara Goodson – Enhatu

– Enhatu Afi Ekulona – Medjet, Herald of the Jackal

– Medjet, Herald of the Jackal Andrew Morgado – Tyr

– Tyr Anthony Alabi – Horus

– Horus Brandon McInnis – Bes

– Bes Camille Rockwell – Subira

– Subira Craig Lee Thomas – Polydeuces

– Polydeuces Elle Newlands – Heimdall

– Heimdall Evan Michael Lee – Osiris

– Osiris Kane Jungbluth-Murry – Nakhti

– Nakhti Laila Berzins – Isis

– Isis Laura Post – Freyja, Valkyrie

– Freyja, Valkyrie Marieve Herington – Aneuth

– Aneuth Michael Gough – Sveinn

– Sveinn Nazeeh Tarsha – Izem, Khonsu

– Izem, Khonsu Ozioma Akagha – Qalhata

– Qalhata Sonequa Martin-Green – Alvilda

– Alvilda Zakiya Young – Sakhmet, Tafsut

– Sakhmet, Tafsut Zeno Robinson – Wahka, Herald of the Serpent

Matthew Mercer will be the most recognizable name to many, especially given his increased popularity thanks to Critical Role. Fred Tatasciore is another name with endless credits across both gaming and animated series.

Where this cast list may catch the eye of many, however, is with the more mainstream acting talent that Sanzaru Games has assembled. Forest Whitaker is an Academy Award-winning actor having starred in the likes of Good Morning, Vietnam, The Butler, Rogue One, and Black Panther, while Tessa Thompson is an established part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe best known for playing Valkyrie.

Jacob Anderson’s career is booming following his time as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones, and more recently as Louis de Pointe du Lac in Interview with a Vampire. Meanwhile, you’ll recognize Fred Tatasciore’s voice from animated greats such as Archer, Family Guy and American Dad.

All in all, Asgard’s Wrath 2 is one of the most star-studded cast lists for a VR game, and not a single performance is phoned in. The voice work on display is arguably one of the game’s stronger points, and that’s saying something given just how great Asgard’s Wrath 2 is.

