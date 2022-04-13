KOTOR remake studio acquires DnD remaster devs

The studios behind the upcoming KOTOR remake and the Baldur’s Gate remasters are becoming one, as Aspyr Media has announced that it’s acquiring Beamdog. The deal is still subject to regulatory approval, but once closed, will see Beamdog continuing to operate as an independent sub-studio within Aspyr.

Beamdog recently announced MythForce, an 80s cartoon-inspired take on roguelike games that’s set to hit early access next week. Aspyr will “collaborate closely” with Beamdog on the new game. MythForce is Beamdog’s first original IP, as the studio – founded by BioWare veterans Trent Oster and Cameron Tofer – was previously focused on remasters of games like Baldur’s Gate, Icewind Dale, Planescape: Torment, and Neverwinter Nights.

Aspyr is primarily known as a port studio, and has recently worked to bring a host of Star Wars games to modern platforms. The studio’s Knights of the Old Republic remake, announced in September 2021, looks to be a much larger project. Aspyr itself is a subsidiary of Saber Interactive, which is in turn part of the Embracer Group, the Swedish holding company which houses Koch Media, THQ Nordic, Gearbox, and many more publishers.

Shortly after the announcement of Aspyr’s KOTOR remake, Trent Oster revealed that Beamdog had initially pitched Lucasfilm Games on a remaster of both the original games.

Here's a peek at our failed pitch: (The Reforged Collection). I always find it sad to look at failed pitches after the fact and think about the hard work that went into building them. pic.twitter.com/nqg12m2NAw — Trent Oster (@TrentOster) September 10, 2021

