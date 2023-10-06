All Assassin’s Creed Mirage talismans locations

Here are all the AC Mirage talismans locations for those who want to have extra bragging rights for solving difficult mysteries or locating hard-to-find items.

A squid-like emblem is hanging off Basim's back, and is one of the AC Mirage talismans.
Assassin's Creed Mirage

Where are the Assassin’s Creed Mirage talismans? These little charms hang off the back of Basim’s shoulder, and while they don’t really do anything, they are an excellent way of verifying that you’ve finished a tough challenge. Some, though, are more of a hassle than others.

To get all the AC Mirage talismans, you will need to do a variety of different activities, such as complete some of the main missions, steal enough money to buy from traders, find one of the AC Mirage Lost Books, and solve several cryptic AC Mirage enigmas. If this sounds like busywork, it is, but don’t worry that the latest game in the long-running series isn’t worth it, as our Assassin’s Creed Mirage review says it’s the best one in quite some time. If you already have Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here is everything you need to do to get all the talismans.

The Horned Lion is one of the AC Mirage talismans you can find in the inventory menu after solving an enigma. It is attached to Basim's back.

AC Mirage talismans locations

Here are the locations of all 16 AC Mirage talismans:

  • Apprentice talisman – defeat one Order Member.
  • Novice talisman – defeat two Order Members.
  • Disciple talisman – defeat three Order Members.
  • Assassin talisman – defeat four Order Members.
  • Master talisman – defeat five Order Members.
  • Lion’s Head talisman – buy from traders.
  • Scarab talisman – buy from traders.
  • Jeweled talisman – buy from traders.
  • Knight’s talisman – solve The Gift enigma.
  • Horned Lion talisman – solve Left Behind enigma.
  • Bedouin talisman – solve A Gift For You enigma.
  • Monstrous talisman – give the secret 7th Lost Book to Al-Jahiz.
  • Rebel’s talisman – solve Surrender enigma.
  • Eldritch talisman – solve Reap From The Ruins enigma.
  • Mysterious talisman – solve Delight By The Dome enigma.
  • Hourglass of Time – DLC item from the Deluxe Edition.

And that’s everything you need to know about collecting Assassin’s Creed Mirage talismans. While you’re still in the game, you should also work on collecting AC Mirage mysterious shards as they unlock some powerful AC Mirage outfits and AC Mirage weapons for you to wield. As for the Order Members, you can see how long Assassin’s Creed Mirage is to get an idea of how far along you are.

Dave is a Guides Writer at PCGamesN. He's partial to a good Soulslike and is always up for a hunt in Monster Hunter Rise. If he's not playing fighting games like Street Fighter 6, you'll find him bashing badniks in Sonic games or demolishing demons in Diablo 4. Outside of guides, Dave also attends preview events, including Dragon's Dogma 2, writing features such as the best Steam indies, and reviews games, most recently Mortal Kombat 1. Before PCGN, Dave wrote for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, and TheSixthAxis. Just don’t talk to him about old games, board games, or birdwatching; he won’t shut up about any of them!

