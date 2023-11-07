Contentious Assassin’s Creed Mirage graphics setting now turned off

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage chromatic aberration setting has proved mighty controversial for players, so after Ubisoft took note of the issue and said it was going to automatically turn the feature off – with the option to turn it back on – an update has finally rolled out that makes the graphical setting completely optional.

While Ubisoft’s renewed sense of limited scale has been a high point for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it hasn’t all been rosy. In fact, the open-world game’s chromatic aberration feature has proved so controversial that around a month after launch, the promised option to remove the setting is finally here.

The 4.22 GB PC version of the patch, which also introduces bug fixes, quest fixes, and a series of major and minor improvements, is here. Ubisoft has said previously that it was going to turn chromatic aberration off for all players, with the option to turn it back on, so if you realize you prefer it, just go into your settings.

Ubisoft’s newest patch is a fairly short one, but the chromatic aberration setting is by far the one most of us will be interested in. The patch goes live on Tuesday, November 7, at 4am PT, 7am ET, 1pm GMT, 2pm CET, and 2am AEDT on November 8.

If you don’t know what the Assassin’s Creed Mirage chromatic aberration setting is, let me quickly break it down for you. In real life, cameras can sometimes affect photos with something called ‘chromatic aberration,’ which is the result of a camera lens failing to focus all the colors of an object at the same point. This results in the edges of some objects in a photo looking a little blurry, and having their colors bleed out into other parts of the image.

Why this was forced into Mirage is anyone’s guess, but after playing through all of what Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers, players didn’t like it. Giving us all options with our PC games is a good thing, with features like film grain and motion blur often able to be switched on and off at will in the settings. I’m just surprised the option wasn’t in the game at launch.

The change is going down well at least, as players in the game’s subreddit celebrate the option.

“I’m so glad this is finally going away,” one player says. “I’m so happy I waited to properly dig into the game until this visual thing that bugged me has a toggle!” adds another.

There is an Assassin’s Creed Mirage mod that gets rid of the setting, but I wouldn’t blame you for not wanting to mess around with the Ubisoft launcher and the game’s files for it.

If you’re one of the many diving back into Baghdad then we’ve got your back with the best Assassin’s Creed Mirage weapons, alongside a breakdown of all the Assassin’s Creed Mirage skills you want for Basim.