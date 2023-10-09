The best Assassin’s Creed Mirage mods

What are the best AC Mirage mods? As with any open-world game, there is only so much time you can spend running around the map getting into trouble – even in a beautifully dense place like Baghdad – and after your countless hours, it’s natural to look for a way to tweak the experience. Mods, it turns out, are perfect for this.

In AC Mirage, you play Basim, a former street rat who found his way into a hidden order of assassins through a terrible tragedy and a lot of hard work. You’ll spend many an hour parkouring and stabbing your way around Baghdad, and after a while, you may be wondering if there’s a way to tweak the RPG game to keep it fresh, or maybe you’ve started a new save and you want to be as overpowered as possible, wielding the best AC Mirage weapons from the off and decimating your foes. Well, luckily for you, we have collected the best AC Mirage mods so you can have the assassin experience you really want.

Best AC Mirage mods

Here are the best Assassin’s Creed mods:

Chromatic Aberration

Chromatic Aberration is a camera effect that, at least in AC Mirage, tends to make things look a little blurrier than intended. While Ubisoft may add an option to turn off chromatic aberration in the future, for now, there’s the Disable Chromatic Aberration mod that will do that for you, and in turn, make your surroundings look a lot more crisp.

Basim Replacer

The Basim Replacer mod allows you to change up Basim and his arsenal of pointy weapons at will. Want to run around as a master assassin dressed as the street rat we meet in the opening parts of the game? That’s fine. Want the best weapon during the opening minutes of the journey? Also fine.

Fast Launch

Can’t wait to get back into the game? Intro logos taking far too long? The Fast Launch mod disables any and all intro logos so you can get back into the action as quickly as humanly possible.

Cloth Physics Improvement

The Cloth Physics Improvement mod does exactly what it says on the tin; it improves the cloth physics in AC Mirage. Anything vaguely cloth-like will not react more realistic to physical contact.

Save Game 100

We’re pushing the boundaries of ‘mod’ here but, the Save Game 100 download is an AC Mirage save file that has 100% completion, meaning you have every AC Mirage outfit, every weapon, every AC Mirage enigma solved, and more. Perfect for those who just want to run around and cause mayhem without story constraints.

AC Mirage Skill Points mod

The AC Mirage Skill Points mod awards you with infinite skill points as soon as you begin your journey. Become an apex predator with very little training, and brush aside your enemies with ease.

Toggle HUD

The Toggle HUD mod removes all the ‘game’ visuals from your screen, leaving you with Basim and his environment, as nature intended. Perfect for those looking to record beautiful gameplay, or simply those who wish to be more immersed in their surroundings.

Those are the best AC Mirage mods currently available. It’s still early days though, so we can expect more complicated mods to drop as players get to grips with the game. If you’re looking to 100% AC Mirage without mods, we have the location of every AC Mirage Lost Book here, as well as where you can find the AC Mirage Mysterious Shards so you can unlock some cool cosmetics.