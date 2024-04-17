An Assassin’s Creed Mirage free trial is here if you want to try the game out for yourself, letting you spend a few hours in the game with a brand new free downloadable outfit for your trouble.

If you’re yet to try Assassin’s Creed Mirage and want a good helping of open-world game parkour, now is the time to try Ubisoft’s latest as a free trial. Our 8/10 Assassin’s Creed Mirage review sang the praises of Ubisoft’s more slimline tale – at least in comparison to the bigger RPG titles like Valhalla – saying it “trims the fat from its predecessors to commemorate the very best bits of the series.”

The newest AC game might have been a hit, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as the controversial chromatic aberration filter was turned off after complaints, and the big permadeath mode took a bit of time to arrive too. On the whole though, Mirage has proven that we don’t all always want 100-hour games; sometimes 20-30 is enough.

You’ll get to play two hours of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on any platform (PC included) between Tuesday April 16 and Tuesday April 30 – so you’ve got bags of time to try out the latest in Ubisoft’s flagship series for yourself.

Most importantly though, any progress you make in the two hours will carry over to the full game, so you don’t need to worry about starting again if you enjoy what you played. You can learn more about how to play AC Mirage for free on your selected platform right here.

There’s also a free title update for all players that adds Eivor’s outfit from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, if you’ve a penchant for changing up costumes in these games.

Your brief time in Baghdad might have you wanting to dive back in, and if so we’ve got your full adventure covered with a breakdown of all the Assassin’s Creed Mirage weapons and Assassin’s Creed Mirage skills.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.