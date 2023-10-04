Assassin’s Creed Mirage missions list

What are the Assassin’s Creed missions? Your investigation into the movers and shakers of Baghdad takes you on a journey across the city and beyond. As your investigation expands, you might be wondering just how far you are through the main mission – and how many missions you have to go until the credits.
It’s easy to lose track of time while solving Assassin’s Creed Mirage Enigma puzzles and collecting AC Mirage upgrade schematics, so we wouldn’t blame you if you’re unsure exactly how many Assassin’s Creed Mirage missions you’ve completed. Thankfully, our list of main missions and side missions can put you back on the right track, so you can experience the full scope of the stealth game as per our Assassin’s Creed Mirage review. Here we go.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage main missions
There are 43 main missions in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While the action-adventure game follows a linear structure, the investigation format gives you a degree of freedom when choosing which leads to follow. While you might complete some of the below missions earlier than others, you need to complete them all to reach the end credits.
Here are all the Assassin’s Creed main missions:
- The Master Thief of Anbar
- A New Beginning
- Taking Flight
- Baghdad Bound
- Follow Nur’s Lead
- Contact the Rebels
- Zeroing In
- Jailbreak
- A Delicate Alliance
- First Order
- Old Wounds
- Branching Out
- Fire and Wisdom
- House of Wisdom
- Follow the Fiery Trail
- Find the Missing Brother
- Return to the Rafiq
- The Great Symposium
- Coins and Daggers
- Coin, Corruption, and Tea
- Of Toil and Taxes
- The Toll of Greed
- A Faceless Feather
- Gilded Butterflies
- A Grand End
- Blood and Shadows
- The Hunter
- Like Father, Like Son
- The Raptor and the Demon
- Bird Trap
- To Catch a Demon
- The Chase
- Den of the Beast
- The Return
- The Head of the Snake
- The Fox and the Hunter
- The Servant and the Imposter
- Judge and Executioner
- One Final Counsel
- The Serpent’s Nest
- The Last Journey
- In Pursuit of Truth
Assassin’s Creed Mirage side missions
Alongside the main missions, Assassin’s Creed Mirage also includes a number of side missions unrelated to your primary goal of unmasking the Order. These include objectives given by Nehal and Dervis, as well as retrieving the Assassin’s Creed Mirage lost books.
The Assassin’s Creed Mirage side missions are:
- Dervis’ Artifacts
- The Calling
- Al-Jahiz’s Lost Books
- Tales of Baghdad
