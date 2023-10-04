Assassin’s Creed Mirage missions list

What are the Assassin’s Creed missions? Your investigation into the movers and shakers of Baghdad takes you on a journey across the city and beyond. As your investigation expands, you might be wondering just how far you are through the main mission – and how many missions you have to go until the credits.

It’s easy to lose track of time while solving Assassin’s Creed Mirage Enigma puzzles and collecting AC Mirage upgrade schematics, so we wouldn’t blame you if you’re unsure exactly how many Assassin’s Creed Mirage missions you’ve completed. Thankfully, our list of main missions and side missions can put you back on the right track, so you can experience the full scope of the stealth game as per our Assassin’s Creed Mirage review. Here we go.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage main missions

There are 43 main missions in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While the action-adventure game follows a linear structure, the investigation format gives you a degree of freedom when choosing which leads to follow. While you might complete some of the below missions earlier than others, you need to complete them all to reach the end credits.

Here are all the Assassin’s Creed main missions:

The Master Thief of Anbar

A New Beginning

Taking Flight

Baghdad Bound

Follow Nur’s Lead

Contact the Rebels

Zeroing In

Jailbreak

A Delicate Alliance

First Order

Old Wounds

Branching Out

Fire and Wisdom

House of Wisdom

Follow the Fiery Trail

Find the Missing Brother

Return to the Rafiq

The Great Symposium

Coins and Daggers

Coin, Corruption, and Tea

Of Toil and Taxes

The Toll of Greed

A Faceless Feather

Gilded Butterflies

A Grand End

Blood and Shadows

The Hunter

Like Father, Like Son

The Raptor and the Demon

Bird Trap

To Catch a Demon

The Chase

Den of the Beast

The Return

The Head of the Snake

The Fox and the Hunter

The Servant and the Imposter

Judge and Executioner

One Final Counsel

The Serpent’s Nest

The Last Journey

In Pursuit of Truth

Assassin’s Creed Mirage side missions

Alongside the main missions, Assassin’s Creed Mirage also includes a number of side missions unrelated to your primary goal of unmasking the Order. These include objectives given by Nehal and Dervis, as well as retrieving the Assassin’s Creed Mirage lost books.

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage side missions are:

Dervis’ Artifacts

The Calling

Al-Jahiz’s Lost Books

Tales of Baghdad

