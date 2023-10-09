Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets Nvidia DLSS 3 thanks to modder

With Ubisoft seemingly reluctant to provide support for Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation in AC Mirage, one modder has added it to the game anyway.

Basim from AC Mirage looking at the Nvidia DLSS 3 logo with a green background.
Rosalie Newcombe

Published:

Assassin's Creed MirageNvidiaPC games hardware

When it comes to supporting upscaling and performance enhancing technologies, like Nvidia DLSS 3, not all games are developed equally. This predicament is leaving the modding community to pick up the slack, providing support when developers won’t, as is the case with Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The Nvidia DLSS 3 mod for Assassin’s Creed Mirage is created by none other than PureDark, a name practically synonymous with bringing the latest in upscaling and AI-powered technologies to the biggest PC games of 2023. You may have already enjoyed their work previously with their Baldur’s Gate 3 DLSS 3 mod.

Adding to the existing Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLSS upscaling support, the mod adds support for Frame Generation for a welcome performance boost. As shown in the video below, the mod can push frame rates well over 100fps, a stark contrast from the sub-60fps stock experience.

YouTube Thumbnail

You will need a compatible RTX 40 series graphics card, like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, to use the mod. Additionally, the only way to access it is via a subscription to PureDark’s Patreon page.

Check out our guides on the best Assassin’s Creed Mirage skills and all the enigma locations and solutions, if you’re just starting out on the latest Assassin’s Creed adventure.

Rosalie is a hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, based in Scotland. After writing about the development of adaptive game audio at the end of their music degree, Rosalie was inspired to pursue a career in journalism. They took their love of video games, and the hardware they run on, to write for sites like TechRadar and GameByte, until landing a full time role with the team at PCGamesN. When not gazing upon their ever-growing anime figure, and physical game collection, you can find Rosalie writing about everything to do with Steam Deck, as well as catching up with the latest AMD and Nvidia news.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.