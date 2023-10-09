Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets Nvidia DLSS 3 thanks to modder

When it comes to supporting upscaling and performance enhancing technologies, like Nvidia DLSS 3, not all games are developed equally. This predicament is leaving the modding community to pick up the slack, providing support when developers won’t, as is the case with Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The Nvidia DLSS 3 mod for Assassin’s Creed Mirage is created by none other than PureDark, a name practically synonymous with bringing the latest in upscaling and AI-powered technologies to the biggest PC games of 2023. You may have already enjoyed their work previously with their Baldur’s Gate 3 DLSS 3 mod.

Adding to the existing Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLSS upscaling support, the mod adds support for Frame Generation for a welcome performance boost. As shown in the video below, the mod can push frame rates well over 100fps, a stark contrast from the sub-60fps stock experience.

You will need a compatible RTX 40 series graphics card, like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, to use the mod. Additionally, the only way to access it is via a subscription to PureDark’s Patreon page.

