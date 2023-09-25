Baldur’s Gate 3 finally gets Nvidia DLSS 3 support, kinda

Baldur’s Gate 3 has become a phenomenon since it launched last month, being heralded for its unique cast of characters, in-depth battle system and clever writing. Yet, even as one of the most highly-rated video games of all time, the D&D RPG hasn’t been able to shake off a slew of issues, from CPU slowdown to frame rate drops, which occur the longer you progress into the game. While developer Larian Studios has been consistent with its fixes and updates, the third act is still riddled with issues, but this Baldur’s Gate 3 DLSS 3 mod may be exactly what Baldur’s Gate 3 needs.

Created by PureDark, the mod enables DLSS 3 in Baldur’s Gate 3 for 4000 series graphics cards. In a video uploaded by PureDark themselves, one of the areas most plagued by slow-down – that even the best gaming CPUs have troubles with – is running at a consistent 60 FPS with the mod activated.

The area in question is a city found in Act Three of the game, which sees you, and your merry band of characters, in an area full of NPCs with things to do and places to see. Naturally, when there’s a lot going on in any game, there’s going to be pressure put on your hardware to get it running smoothly, but through DLSS 3’s frame generation compatibilities, higher and more consistent frame rates can be achieved.

In a similar scenario, Starfield – one of the other huge PC game releases for this year – launched exclusively with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) support, which inspired the modding community, and even PureDark themselves, to create the support for DLSS 3 that was officially absent from the game. While the Bethesda RPG was later officially updated with Nvidia DLSS support as part of the 1.7.29 patch, DLSS 3 support is still only available through mods on platforms like NexusMods.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 already supports DLSS 2, Larian Studios hasn’t yet brought DLSS 3 support through any of its recent major updates, but hopefully this will be rectified in the future.

In the meantime, if you want to see what PureDark’s DLSS 3 mod can do for Baldurs’ Gate 3, you will have to be a paying member of their Patreon account, which starts at $5.50/£4.50 per month. Getting access to Patreon will allow you to download the mod, as well as give you access to their Discord server where you can be kept up to date with this mod and other mods they have created.



Check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 PC settings and PC options if you want to have the most optimal BG3 experience. If you prefer to play on the go, our Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Deck guide gives you all the ins and outs on how the massive D&D RPG works on the Valve handheld, including our recommended best settings.