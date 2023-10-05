Assassin’s Creed Mirage stability fixes miss the mark on PC

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage now out in the wild, there were high hopes for its PC port following announcements of Intel Arc optimization and the inclusion of DLSS and FSR at launch. It appears, however, that the PC port is suffering from basic performance issues that, while not game-breaking, are causing a lot of frustration. A day-one patch has been released but it fails to fix the ongoing frame rate instability.

There is an all too familiar feeling surrounding Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s PC port. Despite the performance advantage it should hold over its home console counterparts, issues we encountered during our review prove that this isn’t the case and there are still some major frame rate issues that need to be resolved.

In our own benchmarking done on hardware that surpasses Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s system requirements, there are obvious problems with stability. The frame rate achieved on 4K ultra settings paints a picture of poor CPU optimization and general frame instability that is far from a simple fix.

The below graph shows the inconsistency of the frame rate and it’s a problem that is very noticeable in live gameplay. A day one patch included several “stability improvements” but based on our testing this morning, running the game at 4K still provides inconsistent performance with notable frame rate drops.

It is early doors though, so fingers crossed Ubisoft can deploy further fixes soon.

If youre looking looking to keep a low profile as you explore Baghdad, make sure to check out our guide on how to reduce notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.