Assassin’s Creed Shadows won’t require you to stay online to play it, Ubisoft confirms. The next iteration in the long-standing AC series takes us to Japan for a new adventure, but there have been concerns among players that an online connection might be required to play. In a post shared to its social media platforms, the Far Cry and The Division maker dispels this suggestion.

“We wanted to share some early information on the upcoming launch of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, following some questions we’ve noticed in the community,” Ubisoft writes. Following the reveal trailer and the announcement of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date, players noted a message on the game’s box art noting, “Internet required to install the game,” prompting concerns that the open-world game would require an always-online connection.

“Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not require a mandatory connection at all times,” it continues. “An online connection will be needed to install the game, but you will be able to play the entire journey offline and explore Japan without any online connection.” You will need to connect during the initial install process, then, presumably to download any day-one updates or additional data, but won’t be required to connect after that.

The next game in the Assassin’s Creed series is set during the Azuchi-Momoyama period in Japan, and features dual protagonists Naoe, a shinobi “on a journey to fulfill an impossible promise,” and Yasuke, a samurai “confronting the demons of his past.”

