Assassin’s Creed Valhalla reveals new DLC enemies, the Witcher offers combat tips

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first major DLC arrives this week, taking the Viking game’s action over to Ireland. Ubisoft has revealed two new pieces of key art in advance of the release date, and our old pal Geralt of Rivia has some (possibly misguided) tips on combat.

We’ve already learned, thanks to the PlayStation 4 trophy list, that an achievement called ‘The Legend of St. Patrick’ pops if you’re able to “kill the only snake in Ireland.” Now we know at least a little more about some of the Wrath of the Druids‘ non-snake enemies. One of the new pieces of art depicts ‘The Cursed’ – a druidic character called a ‘Child of Danu.’ The figure wears an animal skull and antlers over their face, with totemic charms dangling from the points. In their right hand they hold a mean-looking sickle, and runic signs swirl around their raised left hand.

Presumably, this will be the cult that Eivor faces off against in Wrath of the Druids, but it seems there’s some disagreement on this point. Responding to Assassin’s Creed on Twitter, the official Witcher account chimes in with some advice, supposedly from old Geralt of Rivia himself.

“It’s immune to Axii,” Geralt offers, and it’s also “susceptible to dimeritium bomb, relict oil, and Igni.”

Geralt seems to think the Child of Danu is a Leshen, a powerful forest spirit that similarly features an antlered deer skull for a head. You may recall the Leshen from Geralt’s Monster Hunter World crossover – it was the object of the ‘Woodland Spirit’ contract during that event.

In any case, the other piece of art revealed today depicts Flann Sinna, the High King of Ireland from 879 – 916. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s main campaign takes place in 873, which could mean that Wrath of the Druids deals with Flann’s rise to power.

Flann is shown as a youthful but battle-scarred man, wearing a traditional tartan over leather armour and hoisting a large two-handed sword. In the background, the watchtowers and sharpened stakes of a stockade fortress can be seen, suggesting that Flann still has some proving to do in order to claim his throne.

We’ll see how Eivor fits into this picture when Wrath of the Druids arrives May 13.