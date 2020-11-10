Assassin’s Creed Valhalla romances – who can you romance?

Wondering who you can romance in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? The latest Assassin’s Creed game is full of attractive, tattooed Vikings, striding around in their furs – so it’s only natural you’d want to do the digital dirty with them. There’s an option to turn the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla nudity on or off in the menu, too, depending on how much you want to see.

There are several potential candidates roaming the wilds of Ubisoft’s latest open-world game – some offer you long term relationships, while others offer Eivor an evening of fun so they can relax after a hard day hunting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla legendary animals – or searching for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Excalibur.

You can play Eivor as either male or female, and fortunately, that doesn’t make a difference when it comes to romance options, as they’re not restricted by the player’s gender. Whenever you see a heart next to a dialogue option, that indicates you’re flirting with them (if that wasn’t already obvious). Not everyone you can flirt with is interested in you like that, though. Sorry. A word of warning before we proceed – this guide will spoil elements of Valhalla’s plot, so tread carefully.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Petra romance

In order to romance Petra, you’ll need to unlock the Hunting Cabin and finish all her side quests – then you’ll be able to go on an archery date with her. After your date, if you speak to her again, she’ll confess her feelings to you – and if you reciprocate, you’ll go for a nice cuddle in bed, or something like that.

After that, you can approach her at any time for a kiss, or to take her to bed. Or break up with her. You monster.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gunlodr romance

Gunlodr is an ice giantess, the daughter of the King of Jotunheim. But don’t be intimidated, because you meet her as Havi – one of Odin’s names, meaning High One. You’ll find Thor’s bridal circlet, which you can give to Gunlodr – and then the two of you will go lie down in some cosy hay together.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Broder romance

You’ll meet a pair of brothers – Broder and Brothir – in East Anglia, and there’s an opportunity for a, uh, dalliance with Broder at King Oswald’s wedding. If you speak to him at the feast table, he’ll make advances on you – talking about showing you his ‘plough-sword’. Excellent. You can also call him the wrong name afterwards.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Bil romance

Sitting next to a waterfall up in the Rygjafylke mountains you’ll find Bil, a woman who is watching various men splash about in the water in search of her comb – and she’s promised an evening of her company to whoever finds it. After you retrieve it from the icy depths, you’ll go for a nice walk together. She then offers to comb your hair, and if you accept, she’ll work out all the knots and tangles… if you know what I mean.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Randvi romance

You can initiate a romance with Randvi by doing the Taken for Granted mission, which appears after you’ve completed three pledge quests on the Alliance Map. If you embark on this mission while Randvi is still with your brother, that counts as a strike – two strikes and you’re unable to achieve the good ending, so better wait ‘til she’s single, late in the game.

On this mission, the two of you will climb a ruined tower together, and then stand overlooking the countryside as you chat – and she confesses to having feelings for you, at which point you can decide whether to reciprocate or not. If you do, you’ll spend the night canoodling on the ruined tower, but she won’t be with you in the morning when you wake up.

Later, at the settlement, you’ll be able to bring up this conversation again, and either confirm you have strong feelings for her, or say you don’t care for her in that way. If you confirm it, you’ll spend the evening together again.

Those are all the romance scenes we know of, but rest assured we’re still out there looking for love and will let you know of any other willing participants we encounter. Wondering how long is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Longer isn’t necessarily better, but our editor Rich seemed to enjoy it in his Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review.