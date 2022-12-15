Assassin’s Creed Valhalla temporarily becomes a free Steam game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to become a free Steam game, for a limited period just ahead of Christmas, as Rainbow Six Siege and Far Cry developer Ubisoft makes the stealth sandbox game hit available to all while we wait on AC Mirage and the return of Assassin’s Creed multiplayer.

Between December 15 and December 19, beginning at 6pm wherever you are in the world, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be free to play on Steam, as well as through Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store. After the free period concludes, if you decide to purchase Valhalla, all of your progress will be carried over, meaning you can get a confident headstart and deeply explore the expansive open-world game before deciding to buy.

The free weekend only covers the base game of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, however, so if you want to experience the final DLC, The Last Chapter, you will still need to buy that separately. The news comes as Valhalla recently returns to Valve’s storefront, with Ubisoft assuring players that although Steam achievements are not currently supported, it is possible they may be added in future.

And with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, AC Infinity, and the return of Assassin’s Creed multiplayer on the horizon, this is a fantastic time to try out Valhalla and work your way through the story of Eivor. We’re also looking forward to Japan-based Codename Red and mysterious Codename Hexe, in the hope the sandbox series moves towards smaller, more-contained games that trim out some of Assassin’s Creed’s unnecessary RPG elements.

