Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will come out in November

Assassin’s Creed is going Norse for this year’s installment, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and now we have a release date for the viking adventure game. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on the Epic Games Store, and Uplay, on November 17.

The announcement was made during today’s Ubisoft Forward, with a lovely new gameplay trailer for good measure. The first trailer for the latest Assassin’s Creed debuted in May, giving us our first look at the environs, and the male version of the new protagonist, Eivor, and his raven companion. This time, the series visits Ninth century England, during a Viking invasion from Norway that the Saxon provinces aren’t too keen on. The main antagonist is King Aelfred of Wessex, a man whose title alone inspires a certain bloodlust.

Valhalla will bring back some of the stealth game roots, featuring the one-hit kills that Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey had previously removed. This doesn’t necessarily mean it isn’t any less of an historical RPG game like recent entries, as all the exploration of history remains integral, and developers have confirmed that you’ll be exploring olden times Norway, as well as a number of British cities including London, York, and Winchester.

You can view the latest trailer below:

Aside from the games, it’s impossible to ignore what’s been going on with Ubisoft more broadly right now – in the wake of unrest from within the company as a result of reported sexual harassment and misconduct over the years, a number of Ubisoft executives have resigned or been replaced. The company says today’s show has been pre-recorded, and will not address these issues in any capacity.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes out November 17 on the Epic Games Store, and Uplay.