Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla on Steam, as Ubisoft reunites with Valve

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla on Steam is finally a reality, as Ubisoft and Valve reunite, and the stealth RPG game heads to the Half-Life maker’s PC games storefront alongside Anno 1800 and Roller Champions.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla DLC The Last Chapter is slated to release for free on December 6, with the full game also becoming available on Steam at that date. Ubisoft says it is “evaluating” how to deliver its games to players, with Valhalla, previously available on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store, heading back to Steam besides strategy game Anno 1800 and sports shooter Roller Champions.

“We’re constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are, while providing a consistent player ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect,” a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer. “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Anno 1800 and Roller Champions are among the Ubisoft titles that will be releasing on Steam.”

Previous leaks and datamines suggested that Valhalla would eventually launch on Steam, as the Assassin’s Creed series is set to expand with the launch of Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Codename Red, and the unifying online platform Assassin’s Creed: Infinity. Ubisoft has also confirmed that a standalone Assassin’s Creed multiplayer game is in the works, co-developed by the team behind medieval game For Honor.

With so much AC on the way, it can only be a good thing that players have multiple methods of accessing the games, with the Steam faithful able to get their hands on Valhalla without needing to sign up to Ubisoft or Epic. We’re especially keen to get a look at Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, though it’s currently unclear whether that game, set in ninth-century Baghdad, will make its way on Steam, also.

