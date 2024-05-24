Grab an Asus ROG Ally and save $100 in this Memorial Day deal

The Asus ROG Ally is part of the Best Buy Memorial Day sales, and you can save $100 on the popular gaming handheld if you’re quick. You’ll even get a free carry case and one month of Game Pass Ultimate with your purchase, saving an additional $40 over buying them separately.

This Steam Deck competitor from Asus is one of the best handheld gaming PC devices available, and this latest price cut might signal that Asus is looking to clear stock ahead of the reveal and release of the ROG Ally X.

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is currently on sale at Best Buy for $599. This gives you a $100 saving versus the MSRP, and represents a great deal considering you also get the free carry case and Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

It’s no surprise to see the Asus ROG Ally fall from its $699 MSRP, even if it is a limited-time deal. The buzz surrounding the ROG Ally X is starting to build, but Asus won’t want its Z1 Extreme model to get lost in the shuffle.

The regular Z1 model is also now on sale for $399 down from $499, but it’s hard to recommend it as a gaming device given its inferior power compared to pretty much every other PC gaming handheld on the market.

Also, if you do plan to wait for the new model, bear in mind that the rumored ROG Ally X price is $799. This makes the current Z1 Extreme deal look even better, as we expect the two systems will, for the most part, have similar performance across most of the best PC games.

For more of the biggest Memorial Day sales from a range of online retailers, check out our hub showcasing all of the best tech deals we can find.