The Asus ROG Ally X specs just leaked, and the battery is huge

The full Asus ROG Ally X specs have leaked, and while there are no huge surprises, the reported doubling of the battery capacity potentially shows that Asus is serious about you being able to game for longer on its new handheld.

The Asus ROG Ally is still one of the best handheld gaming PC devices around, and the leaked specs for the new X model show that this is more than just a visual upgrade. In its teaser live stream, Asus discussed the bigger battery and faster RAM, and these claims are backed up by what we’re now seeing.

The Asus ROG Ally X spec leak comes via VideoCardz, which lists all the changes that this new model will reportedly implement. One big one is the 80Whr battery, which doubles the capacity of the one found in the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme model, and becomes the largest available in a mainstream handheld gaming PC.

The expected increase in RAM speeds is also present, but the ROG Ally X will also reportedly increase the total amount of RAM from 16GB to 24GB of LPDDR5 memory, while the effective clock speeds are increasing from 6,800 to 7,500MHz.

Here are the Asus ROG Ally X specs:

Asus ROG Ally X Specs APU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Display 7-inch, 1,920 x 1080, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 500-nits brightness Storage 1TB M.2 2280 SSD RAM 24GB LPDDR5 7,500MHz Battery 80Whr Connections 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (DisplayPort 1.4, PD 3.0)

1 x USB-C 4.0 (DisplayPort 1.4, PD 3.0)

On top of these changes is a confirmation of the rumored 2280 M.2 SSD slot. This will allow for a greater choice of products when it comes to expanding storage on the ROG Ally X. Further changes include the total weight of the ROG Ally X being listed as 678g, which is a 70g increase over the Z1 Extreme, possibly due to the added weight of the bigger battery.

In order to fit such a large battery into the device, it’s reported that Asus has shrunk the fan size by 23% while halving the fin thickness on the heatsinks, but airflow in the handheld has reportedly increased by 10% as a result.

An additional USB-C connection has also reportedly been added, this one being a USB 4.0 port that still supports DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0. There is no confirmation of the cost, although a previous leak placed the Asus ROG Ally X price at $799.

The official reveal of the ROG Ally X is set to take place next week during Computex 2024, and we expect that it will be on sale shortly after.