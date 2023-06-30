The ASUS ROG Ally is frying microSD cards

ASUS ROG Ally owners are reporting multiple issues with their devices reading their SD cards which could result from over-heating.

The Asus ROG Ally against an orange background, with a broken microSD card in the foreground
Rosalie Newcombe

Published:

AsusPC games hardware

The ASUS ROG Ally hasn’t been out for long, but already it’s proven itself to be a great PC gaming handheld in its own right, even against the Steam Deck. Yet, like with any new tech, it’s bound to experience issues here and there, and the latest problem is wreaking havoc on people’s microSD cards.

Many ASUS ROG Ally owners are flocking to the official subreddit to share their frustrations over the latest problems facing the device. Over the past week, there have been multiple posts outlining faults around the microSD card reader.

User PoorImpulseControl states that ASUS Armoury Crate, the software portal where users can get real-time performance and settings information for their devices, refused to boot up, and they could no longer access their microSD card. Despite trying to update drivers, they had no success trying to fix the issue, and many comments on the initial subreddit post suggest this is happening to a large subset of ROG Ally owners.

The exact reason for the microSD card faults hasn’t yet been officially identified. Nevertheless, many ROG Ally owners believe this could be because of handheld overheating, especially as the card reader is positioned alongside one of the heat sink array’s and exhaust ports. Temperatures of up to 95c have been reported after users enabled ‘Turbo mode’, along with the device generally feeling hot to the touch.

However, other users aren’t entirely convinced by overheating being the cause of all the problems. A lot of those having issues are using SanDisk Extreme cards, which are designed to be “temperature proof” and incredibly durable, and some microSD cards began working once the handheld had cooled down.

While we can’t be sure what exactly the reason behind these multiple microSD card reader faults is, an moderator of the official ROG Ally Discord channel shared that the company is aware of the problems and is “currently investigating the issue.” For now, it recommends against using any microSD card until a fix is released.

Hopefully ASUS ROG Ally owners will get a solution soon, as nothing is worse than your expensive gaming device not working as intended, especially if it’s having a knock on effect on your pricey SD cards.

You can check out our ASUS ROG Ally review to find out more about the device, or check our Steam Deck vs ASUS ROG Ally guide to see what PC gaming handheld best suits your needs.

When Rosalie isn't daydreaming about finally owning a Steam Deck, you can usually find her writing up the latest news on everything AMD, Nvidia, and Intel. You can also find her work on the likes of TechRadar and GameByte.

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.