Grab this small but mighty ROG wireless keyboard for under $100 now

The Asus ROG Falchion NX 65% gaming keyboard is currently on sale via Amazon, and for under $100, you’re getting a fantastic wireless mechanical keyboard that’s got a lot to offer from such a small frame.

While the Asus ROG Falchion NX is knocking on the door for being one of the best gaming keyboards available today, for less than $100, you’ll do well to find any wireless gaming keyboards that offer long-lasting battery life and near latency-free performance.

The ROG Falchion NX 65% is available on Amazon right now for just $99.99, down from $149.99, a 33% saving. Looking at the price history of the ROG Falchion NX, we can see that it has dropped as low as $89.99 during the lead-up to Black Friday in 2022, but outside of these major seasonal sales, it’s understandable that prices might not be cut quite so deep.

Comparing it to a mini keyboard we looked at recently, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini, it’s clear some of the differences taken by both brands approaching such a small form factor keyboard.

We particularly like the interactive touch panel on the left side of the ROG Falchion NX, as well as the included case that also doubles as a stand. Both the Falchion and Apex Pro make great use of function keys due to their limited size, and the Falchion also boasts up to 450 hours of battery life, but this is with RGB turned off.

One feature that is lacking on the part of the Falchion NX is adjustable actuation points within its mechanical switches. It uses Cherry MX, which are great quality and durable, but they lack any kind of customizable responsiveness and this is a direction many keyboards have taken since the release of the Falchion NX.

