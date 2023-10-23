Best RGB keyboards 2023

Looking for the best RGB keyboard? A colorful keyboard will literally brighten up your day, with RGB lighting that can be customized entirely to your liking – either the beat of your music or events in-game to further enhance your immersion.

Many of the best gaming keyboards already allow you to perform slick lighting tricks on a per-game basis, but the choices on this list are PC peripherals absolutely tailored for RGB light shows. Some of them even offer RGB lighting options that work in tandem with the best gaming mouse options.

To determine the best RGB keyboards, we’ve taken into consideration build quality, features, region-specific layout availability and software. If you want the absolute best, Corsair’s K100 RGB offers unprecedented levels of control but at quite a steep price while G.Skill’s KM250 has many of the same features, but carries a much more wallet-friendly price. There’s something for everyone at every price point so read on to find your type.

These are the best RGB keyboards in 2023:

1. Corsair K100 RGB

The best RGB keyboard overall.

Corsair K100 RGB specs:

Connectivity Wired Key switch type Cherry MX Speed Media controls Dedicated Number of keys 110 N-key rollover support Yes Onboard profile storage Yes Palm rest Included Dimensions 49 x 23.9 x 8.1cm Weight 1.36kg

Pros

Endless customizability

Oodles of features

Great input response times

Cons

Very expensive

Not very tactile

If you want the utmost control over what every single light does on your keyboard then look no further than the Corsair K100 RGB, our best overall pick for RGB keyboards. It offers an impressive array of LED lights, and its brushed aluminum construction feels sturdy and premium.

Corsair’s iCUE control offers another level of tinkering, giving you the ability to adjust keyboard brightness, change tracks, zoom, and more. The K100 also has a 44-zone LightEdge around the outside edges to further enhance your personal light show.

It’s one thing to have a well-lit keyboard but ultimately most important is how it feels to type and game on. The K100’s Cherry MX Speed switches are responsive and offer little resistance, and it’s possible to store up to 200 onboard profiles.

There are plenty of programmable keys and media keys so that you can control everything at the press of a button. These are also compatible with Elgato’s Stream Deck software.

2. Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed

The best wireless RGB keyboard.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed specs:

Connectivity Wired or Wireless Key switch type Razer Green mechanical Media controls Dedicated N-key rollover support Yes Number of keys 68 Onboard storage profile Yes Palm rest Included Dimensions 35.1 x 17.4 x 5.3 cm Weight 1.02kg

Pros

High-quality Doubleshot keycaps

Very comfortable palm rest

Frequently on sale

Cons

Razer Synapse software isn’t great (but is being updated)

No ISO layout

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed has appeared on many of our best keyboard roundups and for good reason. It’s an excellent piece of kit that is frequently on sale and offers unprecedented bang for your buck when it is.

This keyboard is low-latency and a hoy to type on. The included palm rest is the most pleasant we’ve ever seen on a keyboard, and overall, it is extremely comfortable. Razer’s Chroma software allows for great control over the RGB lighting too but it is slightly unreliable. Fortunately, this should be remedied with an upcoming update that will improve the performance of bother Razer Synapse and Chroma so that you can get even more out of your experience.

The keyboard is built like a very slick, fancy, and colorful brick house that will stand the test of time. The Doubleshot keycaps in particular feel great and Razer’s own switches are very lovely too. Unfortunately, there is no ISO layout for UK and European gamers so if you are dead-set on the BlackWidow, you will have to learn the American standard.

Read our Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed review.

3. Logitech G Pro

The best TKL RGB keyboard.

Logitech G Pro specs:

Connectivity Wired Key switch type Logitech mechanical GX Blue Click Media controls Dedicated N-key rollover support Yes Number of keys 90 Onboard storage profile Yes Palm rest No Dimensions 37.9 x 16.5 x 4.8 cm Weight 0.98kg

Pros

Logitech G HUB works well

Great for typing and gaming

Good value

Cons

No wireless

No included palm rest

Can’t use non-proprietary switches

Logitech has had many decades of experience making PC peripherals so it’s no surprise to see its excellent G Pro keyboard make an appearance on our list.

The TenKeyLess design offers what most gamers will need in a smaller footprint but even so, there are still some dedicated media keys so you don’t need to do any funky keypresses to control your volume or tunes.

The Logitech G HUB and Lightsync software offers good control over the per-key RGB lighting and it can be saved to the onboard profile storage if you want to bring it to a tournament that doesn’t allow 3rd party software.

The typing experience is excellent no matter which Logitech Switches you opt for but if you don’t like any of them then you will be out of luck as you can’t swap to any other non-proprietary switches.

The keyboard can quickly become uncomfortable without a palm rest, and there’s no wireless functionality for those who love an uncluttered desk. If you can look past this, the Logitech G Pro offers very good value.

4. G.Skill KM250

Best budget mechanical RBG keyboard

G.Skill KM250 specs:

Connectivity Wired Key switch type Kailh Red Media controls Volume dial with click functionality N-key rollover support Yes Number of keys 67 Onboard storage profile Yes Palm rest No Dimensions 34.5 x 14.73 x 4.7cm Weight 0.82kg

Pros

Exceptional value for per-key RGB

Great upgrade potential

Good layout

Cons

Slightly cheap feeling

No programmable keys

No ISO layout

Sometimes in life, you can have your cake and eat it, or at least be able to afford to buy a cake as well as your per-key RGB mechanical keyboard because it was so inexpensive.

The G.SKill KM250 is absurdly cheap for the number of features on offer. At this low price, sacrifices do have to be made though and the build quality feels slightly cheap and hollow. The included Kalih Red switches are OK at best but fortunately, you can replace them with any compatible keys that you fancy.

You also can’t program the keys so if you like to set up keyboards exactly to your liking, you might want to consider something else. There’s no software to speak of, so controlling the RGB is done via the keyboard itself. Still – these things are easy to overlook at the price point.

5. HyperX Alloy Core RGB

Best budget RGB keyboard.

HyperX Alloy Core RGB specs:

Connectivity Wired Key switch type Membrane rubber dome Media controls Dedicated N-key rollover support Yes Number of keys 110 Onboard profile storage No Palm rest No Dimensions 44.2 x 17.5 x 3.6cm Weight 1kg

Pros

Inexpensive

Plenty of media controls

Spill-resistant

Cons

Membrane switches

No customization

If you’re on a tight budget, that doesn’t mean you should go without RGB and this is where the HyperX Allow Core RGB keyboard (literally) shines. Here, you get a full-size keyboard with dedicated media controls and RGB to light up your room.

There is however no software or customization, so you are limited by the six included RGB presets. There’s good anti-ghosting and N-key rollover support meaning you won’t be missing keys or unable to do multi-key combos during work or play. On top of that there are plenty of media controls, so despite not being programmable, you still have quite a few dedicated buttons to get most jobs done.

There is also a degree of advertised spill resistance, up to 120ml. We can’t confirm exactly how this was tested but it’s not advisable to try and find out on purpose. If you do spill a little gamer juice though, you should be okay.

6. Royal Kludge RK61

Best compact RGB keyboard.

Royal Kludge RK61 specs:

Connectivity Wired / Wireless Key switch type RK Blue / Red / Brown Media controls None (programmable) N-key rollover support Yes Number of keys 61 Onboard profile storage Yes Palm rest No Dimensions 32.89 x 14.2 x 5.69cm Weight 898g

Pros

Good value

Wireless capability

Customizable

Cons

Only one area of RGB lighting

Needs palm rest

If you want RGB on the go or want to take up as little space as possible on your desk, the Royal Kludge RK61 will come in clutch (Kludge?) whilst being light on your wallet.

Because of its size, there are no media keys, but the RK61 is programmable so you can set it up exactly how you would like it. You can go smaller than this but you will lose dedicated arrow keys, something a lot of people can’t go without making this as small as we’d recommend for most.

The included switches are very good but if ever want to upgrade them, the RK61 is hot-swappable making it a great candidate to get into the DIY mechanical keyboard life.

If you do want to take it on the road, the RK61 can be run wirelessly too and the 2.4Ghz dongle offers good low-latency levels. The battery can last up to 300 hours of use too so you can charge and forget about it for quite some time. If it does need charging, the RK61 uses USB-C so you shouldn’t need to pack oodles of cables in your bag.

There is unfortunately no per-key RGB lighting but there are 18 presets so you’re bound to find something to your liking. If you need to tone it down in the cafe or office, there are monochromatic lighting settings too.

It’s also slightly uncomfortable without a palm rest so you will definitely want to pick one up which is a shame as it increases the footprint of the RK61 and means you’ll have to pack something extra in your bag too.

7. Asus ROG Azoth

Best premium RGB keyboard.

Asus OG Azoth specs:

Connectivity Wired / Wireless Key switch type NX Red Media controls Dedicated/Screen N-key rollover support Yes Onboard storage profile Yes Number of keys 75 Palm rest No Dimensions 32.6 x 13.6 x 4cm Weight 1.19kg

Pros

Pre-lubed switches

Hugely customizable

Useful OLED display and dial

Cons

Expensive

Slightly uncomfortable

Unless you are willing to design and build a keyboard from scratch yourself, you’d be hard-pressed to find a comparable pre-built keyboard other than the Asus ROG Azoth.

The per-key RGB lighting is controlled through Asus’ proprietary Armory Crate software which can be fiddly at the best of times. Once you’ve got it locked in though, you shouldn’t need to play about with it any further.

With pre-lubed NX Red switches, you don’t need to worry about crunchy keystrokes and the textured PBT keycaps offer ample grip so that you won’t slip about during those exceptionally sweaty sessions. It can get quite uncomfortable during long sessions though, so you might want to invest in a wrist rest.

Your keystrokes won’t be fatiguing either as the Azoth features a gasket-mounted design as well as stabilizers to soften the impact. On top of that, your clickity-clacks should be nice and quiet, thanks to the keyboard’s sound-deadening features – so nobody’s going to want to throw it out the window.

There’s an incredibly useful and programmable OLED display that can show pretty much anything you would like. Coupled with this display is a three-way dial that allows you to flick through your options. Overall, the build quality is sublime.

How we chose the best RGB keyboards

When compiling this list, we drew from years of hands-on experience as gamers who have used a huge range of RGB keyboards. We looked to the big brands like Corsair, Razer, and Logitech so that we could ensure we were narrowing the field to solid, reliable pieces of hardware, and not less-durable options from unknown manufacturers.

Of course, the price point was another strong point of consideration. We understand that no two people who come to this guide are going to have the same level of disposable income. With that in mind, we wanted to offer suggestions for both the best option that money can buy, as well as the best you can get while spending as little as possible.

Meanwhile, comfort and durability were both essential points. You’ll want to know which ones are going to need you to buy a wrist rest with them. You’ll also need to decide whether you want to fork out whether you want to pay a little extra for a mechanical gaming keyboard, knowing that it will both last longer and feel a bit more satisfying to use. Our choices reflect all of these possibilities.

Read our how we test page to find out more about the process that goes into creating these lists. If you have any further questions, read the FAQs below:

Is an RGB keyboard good for gaming?

A keyboard’s RGB features have no bearing over its overall quality or suitability for gaming. The absolute worst keyboard you can imagine might have a few lights on it, but it’d still be terrible. The options we’ve included in this list are all ideal for gaming, so if you want an RGB keyboard, these are the best ones to go for.

Is an RGB keyboard worth it?

That depends on how much value you place on aesthetics. For our money, a gaming room that’s filled with beautifully choreographed RGB lights across all the devices looks absolutely fantastic and is well worth the cost. Your gaming room should be a place for you to rest and unwind from the stresses of the day, and it helps if that space looks nice.

Why do PC gamers love RGB?

There are a few reasons. The most obvious is that it looks nice. The second is that in a dark room, it can make it much easier to see the buttons and make sure you’re pressing the right thing. The third is that certain RGB keyboards actually have the power to enhance FPS and boost overall performance – but that depends heavily upon which keyboard you buy.

If you’re expanding your gaming space, you might also want to check out our guides on the best wireless mechanical keyboard, and the best RGB LED strip. They’re full of great suggestions.