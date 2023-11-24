Save big on the Asus ROG Strix G17 with this Black Friday laptop deal

Finding the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals can be hard, especially when so many brands are competing for your business. With the Asus ROG Strix G17, 2023’s version of this laptop is built for performance, so if you need a gaming solution that’s a bit more flexible than your standard desktop, it’s currently $1,599.99 down from $2,199.99 on Amazon for Black Friday.

We consider the Asus ROG Strix G17 from 2022 to be one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now, but that’s only because we haven’t yet had the chance to take its 2023 sibling out for a test drive.

The Asus ROG Strix G17 makes use of one of the best gaming CPUs AMD has available for a laptop – the Ryzen 9 7945HX – paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 for peak gaming performance.

Not only will your games run at the highest settings, but you’ll really be able to appreciate the results with its 17.3-inch, QHD, 240Hz screen. If this laptop falls short anywhere, it’s with the decision to go with a PCIe SSD over the gaming choice of NVMe. With 16GB of DDR5 RAM, you’ll rarely struggle to hit recommended specs for the newest games, but 32GB would have been ideal.

You’ve also got some stunning RGB built into the keyboard and the chassis if that’s something you’re into, although let’s be honest, what gamer isn’t?

Cooling is crucial on gaming laptops and the Asus Rog Strix G17 uses ROG intelligent cooling to ensure your temps never get out of control. Like most gaming laptops, the fans can get a little loud after long gaming sessions, but it’s all to ensure your hardware stands the test of time.

Regardless, for $1,599.99, the Asus ROG Strix G17 is an absolute bargain and will be your gaming laptop for at least the next three years, longer if you look after it!

