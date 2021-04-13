Our favourite budget gaming headset from Asus just got up to 30% cheaper

If you’re building the best cheap gaming PC, sometimes the budget doesn’t stretch far enough for flashy peripherals, but spending less doesn’t mean you have to go without – you just need to know where to make the smart sacrifices. If you don’t mind forgoing RGB lighting that you wouldn’t be able to see anyway, the Asus TUF Gaming H3 is the best gaming headset on a budget for the past two years running, and it just got even cheaper.

Those of you in the US can grab the headset 30% cheaper on Amazon, bringing it down to $35 rather than its usual $50 price tag. Folks over in the UK aren’t missing out either, as a 9% discount brings the cost down to £50.

Don’t let the price fool you, though, as the Asus TUF Gaming H3 goes toe-to-toe with premium alternatives. The sound is punchy with its proprietary 50mm Essence drivers, it’s true to its name with a durability that can withstand more than a few knocks, and it’s comfier than most with a clamp that has just enough force to keep them firmly on your head.

Unlike the recently released Asus TUF Gaming H3 Wireless, you’re still stuck with a wire, but since it’s a 3.5mm connection, there’s a lot of compatibility beyond PC. You can use it with any of the current or previous generation consoles, and its lightweight 294g design particularly lends itself to the Nintendo Switch’s portability.

Asus TUF Gaming H3 $49.99 $34.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

As usual, this deal won’t be around forever, so you might want to snap it up while you can.