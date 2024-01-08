Win a ROG Ally every minute by watching this Asus CES livestream

Fancy winning a free Asus ROG Ally? Well, if you tune into the Asus ROG CES 2024 livestream, you can do just that, as one is being given away every minute.

Following on from the slightly chaotic Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go giveaways during The Game Awards, Asus seems to want in on the fun. Up to 50 ROG Ally devices are being given away, but you’ll need a keen eye to catch the secret code to grab one.

While Asus is bringing the marketing heat with its ‘win one every minute’ campaign, the truth is a little more confusing. Up to 50 Asus ROG Ally PC gaming handhelds are set to be given away during a two-hour window. The first hour of this window is the show itself, which could last longer than 50 minutes, while the second hour is a window of grace for anyone who may not want to switch away from the event while it’s live.

The Asus ROG live event for CES 2024 takes place on Monday, January 8 at 3PM PST (11PM GMT).



Naturally, the terms and conditions are our best friend here, as they explained the maximum number of ROG Ally consoles that will be given away, alongside some additional key information.

You will need to be at least 20 years old to win and live in one of the qualifying nations. From there, you need to ensure you note down any of the four-digit secret codes that will randomly appear during the live stream.

Asus will drop a Gleam.IO link into the YouTube chat, and this is where you can go to enter your email and the code you found. Due to the length of the competition and the nature of the entry process, this is not a first come, first served competition. Instead, a draw is going to take place to determine the winners.

Winners will be posted to the ROG Global website and social media accounts for full disclosure. Emails will be sent to all lucky participants after the drawing date of Monday, January 15. If you happen to win, you’ll have 72 hours to respond with the requested details to secure your prize of an Asus ROG Ally, worth $699.99.

