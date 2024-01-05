The new Asus Zenbook Duo laptop is a multitasker’s dream

Asus has taken to X and YouTube to tease a new laptop that it’s set to reveal next week at the CES 2024 trade show and which incorporates two huge 14-inch OLED displays and a detachable keyboard. The new Asus Zenbook Duo 2024 variant will provide a load of screen real estate in the area where you’d normally expect the keyboard to sit while the keyboard is seemingly removable and can be attached to the front of the second screen.

We’re mere days away from the CES 2024 trade show where we can expect to see a whole slew of new gaming laptops, graphics cards, and much more announced. However, ahead of the show, Asus has teased one of the laptops it’s set to debut at the world’s biggest tech showcase.

We’ve seen a version of the Asus Zenbook Duo before, with Asus adding a much smaller second screen to the top area of the base of its first dual-screened laptop, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo. However, the new version steps things up a notch with a much larger ‘full-size’ second screen.

Asus says the second screen is a regular 14-inch size one, but its teaser images seem to suggest the second screen isn’t quite as tall as a conventional 14-inch panel – it looks more like the 32:9 aspect ratios of ultrawide monitors.

Nonetheless, with both screens being OLED it’s sure to be a dazzling display, and what’s more we would expect both panels to offer a 4K resolution, just like the previous 2019 Asus Zenbook Pro Duo. That means you’ll get a huge amount of screen space for some genuinely powerful multi-tasking ability.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the Asus Zenbook Duo 2024 reveal is that the keyboard appears to be removable, which would allow for some interesting new use cases. You could simply leave the screens in a normal laptop setup but sit them further away, for a more comfortable viewing angle, while keeping the keyboard close. Or, you might be able to set the laptop on its side and use the screens in an ‘open book’ dual-screen configuration.

Whatever quirky setups the Asus Zenbook Duo 2024 does allow for, we’ll be getting hands-on with it next we as we report back from the CES 2024 show floor. Be sure to check back on Jan 9 for the full reveal and our thoughts.