Atomic Heart cast and voice actors

The Atomic Heart cast is directed by Artyom Galeev and there are a fair few cast members and voice actors you’ll meet on your time in this dystopian world. You might recognise some voices, but if you’re having trouble placing a character, here’s the full list of cast members in Atomic Heart.

In an AI controlled future, where robots are attempting to overthrow humans, this story-led shooter is a constant as described in our Atomic Heart review. Once you’re caught up on the voice actors, here are our guides to the best Atomic Heart weapons and all Atomic Heart bosses.

Adam Simms

Alex Jordan

Alexander Ballinger

Alexander Capon

Bill Hope

Cherise Silvestri

Chris Ragland

Dev Joshi

Diana Bermudez

Elena Saurel

Eric Loren

Eric Meyers

Eric Sigmundsson

Eve Karpf

Garrick Hagon

Glenn Wrage

Graham Vick

Ian Portez

Jay Rincon

John Schwab

Jules De Jongh

Kerry Shale

Laurel Lefkow

Laurence Bouvard

Lewis Macleod

Mac Mcdonald

Martin T Sherman

Meaghan Martin

Mike Bodie

Peter Brooke

Peter Marinker

Rachel Atkins

Samantha Kamras

Shai Matheson

Stephanie Cannon

Taylor Clarke Hill

Vincent Lai

William Roberts

Unfortunately, the credits for the game doesn’t list which character each voice actor plays unfortunately, but this should provide some guidance to who features in the game. If you’d rather play another FPS game, check out the best PC games in 2023.

Developer Mundfish has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks after it was alleged that the Russian government stands to gain financially from the release of Atomic Heart. This is due to the fact that investors involved in financing Mundfish include GEM Capital, an investment fund whose founder has ties to Gazprom and VTB Bank, both of which are majority-owned by the Russian state.

Further, Mundfish is partnering with VK (formerly Mail.RU) for the Russian release of Atomic Heart, evading sanctions on Steam. VK is also majority-owned by the Russian state through Gazprombank, and Mundfish’s CEO is a former Creative Director at Mail.RU.

With Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, many players are choosing to boycott the game in protest and donate money to organisations like The Ukraine Crisis Appeal, International Rescue Committee, and the British Red Cross.