Atomic Heart bosses – all bosses confirmed so far

If the Atomic Heart bosses have got you ill at ease, we don’t blame you. Many of Sechenov’s robots were built for industrial labour on a large scale, making them capable of taking an axe or shotgun shell to the chassis without pause. Thankfully, Mundfish has shown off a variety of ways to handle them once we’re dropped into Facility 3826, but it won’t be a walk in the park.

While there are plenty of fearsome foes in the retrofuturistic FPS game, Atomic Heart bosses are a cut above the rest. Whether synthetic or organic, these enemies sport robust health bars and devastating abilities that can quickly reduce Atomic Heart protagonist Major P-3 to a bloody pulp. Here are all the Atomic Heart bosses confirmed so far, compiled into one easy list.

Atomic Heart bosses

We’ve only got gameplay previews and the Atomic Heart achievements list to go off right now, but both give us an indication of the number of Atomic Heart bosses in the open-world game and what we can expect when we face off against them.

Here are all the Atomic Heart bosses we can expect to encounter:

Belyash

Dewtop

Hedgie

Natasha

Plyusch

Rosa

Twins

That’s all we’ve got for the Atomic Heart bosses for the time being – be sure to pop back after the Atomic Heart release date for a full breakdown of each boss, including their locations, movesets, and strategies. To emerge unscathed in one of the best PC games of 2023, you’ll need to ensure you’ve equipped the best Atomic Heart weapons and skills. While you’re here, be sure to avail yourself of Atomic Heart system requirements, and find out just how long is Atomic Heart for casuals and completionists alike.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022, with the conflict in the country currently ongoing. The Ukraine Crisis Appeal, International Rescue Committee, and British Red Cross offer humanitarian aid and relief to Ukrainian citizens caught in the conflict, with donations going towards those still in the country and others seeking asylum elsewhere.