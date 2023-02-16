Best Atomic Heart weapons and attachment upgrades

If you’re looking for the best Atomic Heart weapons, you’ve come to the right place. Aside from a talkative experimental power glove and a bad attitude, there’s not much standing between Major P-3 and Atomic Heart’s neural network of synthetic creations gone rogue. Thankfully, Facility 3826 has got some serious firepower lying around, and a weapon to suit every playstyle.

That being said, you won’t see the full potential of Atomic Heart weapons without investing in attachment upgrades. Not only can they give your stats a boost, they’re also essential for shaping your loadout to your liking. In short, if you’re looking to rip and tear your way through robots to Mick Gordon’s synth soundtrack, here’s the lowdown on Atomic Heart weapons and attachment upgrades ahead of what could be one of the best PC games of 2023.

Best Atomic Heart weapons list

While Major will inevitably pick up Atomic Heart weapons on his way through the various complexes of Facility 3826, you can also craft additional weapons using various resources found in the open-world game’s map. The volume and rarity of the resources necessary can vary wildly from weapon to weapon, and you’ll need to track down the recipe before you can create them.

Here are all 12 Atomic Heart weapons:

Dominator

Electro

Fat Boy

Fox

Kalash

KS-23

MP

Pashtet

Railgun

Snowball

Swede

Zvezdochka

Atomic Heart weapons can be split into two categories: melee and ranged. Melee weapons accumulate ammunition for your energy-based ranged weapons, so if you’re looking to conserve ammo or resources, alternating between the two is a must. Traditional firepower is also plentiful, but requires you to source ammunition by looting or crafting. If you’d prefer to go with a modified shotgun or assault rifle over one of Sechenov’s inventions, you still have that option – just be sure to take your shots wisely.

Of course, you can’t expect to lug a complete arsenal around Facility 3826, but you can store extraneous firepower with NORA until you’re ready to equip them. You can even disassemble Atomic Heart weapons that never see the light of day, and repurpose their materials to craft something more to your taste.

Atomic Heart weapon upgrades

Atomic Heart weapon upgrades are necessary for adjusting the base stats of each weapon to your liking. You might like to maximise the damage output of traditional weapons to make the most out of their limited ammo, or improve your chances of survival against certain enemy types. Either way, weapon attachments are essential for upgrading your loadout, and there’s plenty of room for experimentation in the RPG game.

There are five Atomic Heart weapon attachment types:

Barrel case

Barrel module

Cartridge gun

Magazine

Aiming devices

Aside from stat bonuses, certain attachments include special attacks to your Atomic Heart weapons that can change how they perform in combat. You might opt for a spinning roundhouse manoeuvre for your axe for some crowd control when groups of enemies threaten to overwhelm you, or a finishing move capable of tearing through larger foes.

Weapon attachment recipes can be found scattered across Facility 3826, and you can track their locations by selecting them in NORA’s upgrade menu. Each weapon attachment can be upgraded a maximum of four times, unlocking additional buffs per level, though you’ll have to spend resources in order to install and upgrade them.

That’s everything we know about the Atomic Heart weapons for the time being – don’t forget to check back closer to the Atomic Heart release date for our best picks. Weapons make up half of your loadout, so check out our Atomic Heart skills primer if you’re planning on electrifying foes with your polymer glove. Finally, if you’re itching to dive into the retrofuturist FPS game, be sure to brush up on the Atomic Heart system requirements, as well as our guide to exactly how long is Atomic Heart for both casuals and completionists.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022, with the conflict in the country currently ongoing. The Ukraine Crisis Appeal, International Rescue Committee, and British Red Cross offer humanitarian aid and relief to Ukrainian citizens caught in the conflict, with donations going towards those still in the country and others seeking asylum elsewhere.