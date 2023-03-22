Atomic Heart now has jiggle physics because of course it does

As in life, so in videogames – there are, like death and taxes, but two certainties: a new Call of Duty will be released every year, and if there’s even a fraction of an opportunity for jiggle physics to be added to a game, then to that game, jiggle physics will be added. Atomic Heart, the Mundfish FPS game that recently topped Game Pass, becomes the latest in the long and implausibly wobbly history of videogames to receive jiggle technology – or ‘jigtech’ as we call it in the biz.

Suitably named ‘NSFW Twins and Ballerina Jiggle Physics,’ this new Atomic Heart mod takes its inspiration from Isaac Newton’s ‘Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica,’ and attempts to resolve the problem of static equilibrium, whereby all forces pertaining to a single hypothetical body or object are balanced, resulting in inertia.

Implementing the rubrics from Newton’s third law of action and reaction, NSFW Twins and Ballerina Jiggle Physics is partially successful in simulating motion in the sternal and mammarian regions of Atomic Heart’s female or female-coded 3D character models. As is often the case in science however, the results are inconclusive.

Just as we struggled for decades to recreate the conditions of the Big Bang and locate the Higgs Boson, so too our experiments into accurate jiggle (the theoretical ‘Jiggs Bosom’) continue to produce physics arguably lacking in verisimilitude, i.e. the boobs look kinda weird. But the cause of jiggle physics marches on regardless. Ad astra!

Created by modder ‘lagglemchammer,’ if you would like to further the study of homosapien mammalian motion in Atomic Heart, you can download Twins and Ballerina Jiggle Physics here.

Alternatively, take a look at all the Atomic Heart romance options, or perhaps the greatest Atomic Heart skills. You might also want to try some of the best sex games on PC.

Developer Mundfish has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks after it was alleged that the Russian government stands to gain financially from the release of Atomic Heart. This is due to the fact that investors involved in the financing of Mundfish include GEM Capital, an investment fund whose founder has ties to Gazprom and VTB Bank, both of which are majority-owned by the Russian state.

Mundfish is also partnering with VK (formerly Mail.RU) for the Russian release of Atomic Heart, evading sanctions on Steam – VK is also majority-owned by the Russian state through Gazprombank, and Mundfish’s CEO is a former Creative Director at Mail.RU.

With Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, many players are now choosing to boycott the game in protest and donate money to organisations like The Ukraine Crisis Appeal, International Rescue Committee, and the British Red Cross.