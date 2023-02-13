Atomic Heart skills and skill trees explained

Atomic Heart skills take inspiration from the likes of Bioshock or Fallout, bolstering various aspects of your loadout. While melee and ranged weapons can be upgraded via crafting machine NORA, your character utility and polymer glove abilities can only be enhanced by unlocking skills in the relevant skill trees. Not only can Atomic Heart skills strengthen the core elements of your kit, they can also open up new synergies, making build experimentation viable as you battle through Sechenov’s synthetic creations.

You can unlock Atomic Heart skills by spending Neuropolymer, though the amount you’ll need for each upgrade is still unknown. It’s highly likely that these upgrades will behave similarly to other RPG games, and the more powerful skills will become available as you progress through Facility 3826 and harvest more Neuropolymer. As a contender for one of the best PC games of this year, here’s everything we know about Atomic Heart skills.

Atomic Heart skill trees

Atomic Heart skills are divided up into the following skill trees:

Shok

Character

Frostbite

Mass Telekinesis

Polymer Throw

Polymeric Shield

Character’s Energy

The hexagonal nodes that appear in Atomic Heart skill trees indicate active skills that must be installed in order to be used. Only two active skills may be installed at any one time, and you can only see their effects when using them out in the open-world game.

Conversely, the connecting square nodes are passive skills that offer specific buffs to yourself, your weapons, or your polymer glove’s abilities. They don’t need to be installed or activated – once they’re unlocked, you’ll feel their effects immediately.

Atomic Heart skills

While we don’t yet know the full suite of Atomic Heart skills we can expect to unlock, we have seen a sneak preview in the Atomic Heart gameplay overview trailer. Here are all the Atomic heart skills confirmed so far, as they appear in their respective skill trees.

Shok

Shoker: Your glove can produce an electromagnetic discharge targeting enemies and dealing Electric damage. Robotic targets are especially vulnerable to electricity.

Polymeric Shield

Polymer Shield: Your glove can surround you with a Neuro-Polymer Shield that protects you from melee and ranged damage and redirects part of neutralised projectiles’ energy into the Recirculation Chamber’s power reserves.

Character’s Energy

Energy Density: Weapon upgrades add another Power Cell to their Recirculation Chambers.

Before you get too wrapped up in the upgrades for your favourite Atomic Heart skills, ensure your own rig doesn’t require an upgrade first by checking out the Atomic Heart system requirements. We’ve also got even more Atomic Heart gameplay trailer footage from the Taipei Game Show, featuring a dilapidated theatre and a mechanical ball boss. We’ve also got the answer to an all-important question: ‘just how long is Atomic Heart, anyway?’