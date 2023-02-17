Atomic Heart romance speculation

An Atomic Heart romance may seem unlikely, but don’t count it out just yet. Over the course of Atomic Heart’s development, Mundfish has dropped multiple breadcrumbs that suggest love is in the air.

It’s hard to imagine an Atomic Heart romance could fit among the chaos of Soviet absurdism, but that hasn’t dampened the fire of fan speculation – especially when it comes to a certain set of synthetic twins. Atomic Heart might be one of the best PC games of this year, so it’s no surprise we’re getting a little hot under the collar. Here are all the clues we have about the possibility of an Atomic Heart romance, and what it might look like.

Atomic Heart romance options

So, is there an Atomic Heart romance? We probably won’t be able to romance the infamous ballerina twins that have taken the spotlight in many of Atomic Heart’s trailers and gameplay previews. In fact, it’s more likely that the only time we’ll be getting up close and personal with the terrible twosome will be as Atomic Heart bosses, since defeating them unlocks the ‘Murderous Beauty’ achievement.

Mundfish has previously intimated that we can expect to uncover a ‘love story’ between two employees as we explore Facility 3826, though the impact this may have on the RPG game is still unclear. Atomic Heart has multiple endings, and it may well be that this romance comes into play at the culmination of Atomic Heart protagonist Major P-3’s story.

That’s all the information we have on a possible Atomic Heart romance for the time being. Love can be found in the unlikeliest of places, and the best Atomic Heart weapons and skills can be enough to turn your head in the explosive FPS game. If you’re worried about your rig getting all hot and bothered, take a look at the Atomic Heart system requirements. You might also want to know how long is Atomic Heart ahead of your date with love, death, and robots.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022, with the conflict in the country currently ongoing. The Ukraine Crisis Appeal, International Rescue Committee, and British Red Cross offer humanitarian aid and relief to Ukrainian citizens caught in the conflict, with donations going towards those still in the country and others seeking asylum elsewhere.