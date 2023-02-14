Atomic Heart composer Mick Gordon donating earnings to Ukraine

Doom and Wolfenstein composer Mick Gordon has announced that he will be donating his “fee” from work on the upcoming Atomic Heart to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal, with the FPS game set to come to PC Game Pass and Steam later this month.

Gordon says that he is “proud to donate my fee from the game” to the Austrailian Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal, which provides emergency relief and humanitarian aid to Ukraine via shelter, food, clothing, medicine, and more.

“Working with Mundfish is an absolute delight,” Gordon adds in his statement, “as they prioritise imagination and artistic freedom, which is evident in the game’s stunning art direction and detailed world-building.

“I am proud to donate my fee from the game to the Australian Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal in support of the people of Ukraine who are herocially defending their country against aggression,” Gordon says.

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal and Red Cross are working to support the people of Ukraine, and Gordon says he is “honoured to use my work as a means to help those affected by the conflict.”

Mundfish also spoke recently about the BioShock influences in Atomic Heart, saying that while there is some similarities in how it tackles immersion, the link isn’t a fully “accurate comparison,” as a long Atomic Heart gameplay video also gave us our best look at the sci-fi shooter yet.

Atomic Heart comes to Steam and PC Game Pass on February 21, later this month.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022, with the conflict in the country currently ongoing. The Ukraine Crisis Appeal, International Rescue Committee, and British Red Cross offer humanitarian aid and relief to Ukrainian citizens caught in the conflict, with donations going towards those still in the country and others seeking asylum elsewhere.