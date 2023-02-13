How long is Atomic Heart – length and time to beat

Exactly how long is Atomic Heart? Mundfish’s ahistorical action RPG is on the horizon, promising a robot uprising like no other. Taking its inspiration from Bioshock and Far Cry, Atomic Heart drops you into Facility 3826, a top-secret military base under hostile takeover from the servile robots manufactured within. But exactly how long can we expect to fend off waves of drones and companion bots before order is finally restored?

As with most RPG games, Atomic Heart’s total playtime varies wildly depending on how you approach it. Are you dead set on barrelling through the story with the single-minded determination of the elite soldier you control? Or are you intent on combing every inch of Facility 3826 to unearth the political machinations of its founder? Either way, here’s how many hours you can expect to clock in during your first playthrough of Atomic Heart, an early contender for one of the best PC games of this year.

How long is Atomic Heart?

According to Mundfish, Atomic Heart will take around 25 hours to complete as standard, while a 100% completionist run will take approximately 35 to 40 hours.

Atomic Heart’s total playtime is split across five scientific complexes within Facility 3826, each with plenty of side activities to complete and secrets to uncover along the way. We also can’t ignore the many environmental puzzles standing between P-3 and his mission to restore Dmitry Sechenov’s neural network, which may well leave us scratching our heads during a first playthrough.

Your total Atomic Heart playtime will also largely depend upon the difficulty mode you choose: easy, normal, or hard. Game director Robert Bagratuni has referred to the easy difficulty as a ‘story mode’, which is guaranteed to appeal to players who’d prefer to eschew challenging boss fights in favour of experiencing Major P-3’s journey through Facility 3826. It’s a foregone conclusion that playing on this mode will cause us to reach the end credits faster, though the material differences between each difficulty mode are yet to be confirmed.

Now you’ve got a rough idea of how long you can expect your trip to the Kazakh mountains to last, your next stop should be our Atomic Heart system requirements primer to find out if your rig will revolt while trying to play Mundfish’s cybernetic semi open-world game. We also recommend checking out the Atomic Heart Plyush boss fight preview, as well as our breakdown of the Atomic Heart gameplay trailer to catch up on what we can expect from Sechenov’s scientific playground.