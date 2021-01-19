Atomic Heart’s hero is revealed in this new trailer

There’s a new trailer out for Atomic Heart, the fantastical FPS game that blends a Soviet-style retro-future with the exploration and combat of the Bioshock series. In it, we get our first look at the game’s protagonist – he’s a bearded fellow in overalls who seems to walk softly and carry a big stick.

The trailer is published on the Nvidia GeForce YouTube channel, which normally suggests a video highlighting specific hardware-enabled effects like DLSS and ray tracing. But this clip doesn’t really do any of that – instead, we get a decent look at our hero, who’s looking at himself in a mirror hanging on the wall of what appears to be a banquet area. Above, a massive marble sculpture of a ballerina hangs from the ceiling, and the upper terrace is patrolled by the barely conscious forms of workers whose bodies have apparently been inhabited by some plant-based zombie infection.

There’s some brief footage of combat in what looks like a flashback section – it’s all quite fast, but we get a look at a shotgun, as well as some kind of power that allows our hero to freeze an enemy by using a hand gesture. The music intensifies, and there’s an imperious-sounding voiceover in Russian playing throughout.

Here’s the clip:

YouTube Thumbnail

We had YouTube translate the voiceover into English, but we can’t make out much in terms of what it all means – the machine translation can only do so much on the fly. There’s a mention of a ‘festive procession in honor of the launch’ to be held on Red Square and a ‘neural networks team’. The announcement also mentions June 12, which is the date of Russia Day, the Russian Federation’s national holiday.

Apart from the shot of the protagonist, there’s not a lot of new material in this trailer, and there’s no showcase of flashy ‘RTX On’ effects or a new boss fight. It’s simply more rough-and-tumble combat in a slightly surreal and strangely lavish environment that manages to exude a hefty amount of menace.

The Atomic Heart release date has not yet been announced, but you can wishlist it on Steam to get an alert when it becomes available.

Ian Boudreau

Senior news writer

Published:

Senior news writer, and former military public affairs specialist. Writes about wargames, strategy, and how games and the military interact.

