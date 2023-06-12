Avatar Frontiers of Pandora has two story DLCs and Collector’s Edition

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora has just blown our minds with its Ubisoft Forward premiere, from its bustling flora and fauna to its thrilling combat. The open-world game, inspired by James Cameron’s lengthy films, is coming this winter and it seems the developers already have extra content planned pre-release for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. Between a Na’vi statue and access to the game’s season pass with story DLC, we have written up a quick run-down on each edition of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and what you can expect to get with them.

Ubisoft has gone all out for this game’s release, offering us not one or two versions of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, but rather four. These will all be available on December 7, 2023. The Standard Edition, pricing in at $69.99, comes with the base game and nothing else, meaning that you will need to get the Season Pass separately if you want any DLC later on. This is an okay option for players looking to test the game before fully committing to it, especially as the additional content may receive negative feedback once it actually launches.

The Gold Edition, priced at $109.99, is the next version you can buy, and it comes with both the base game and its Season Pass. With this option, you will have access to Avatar Frontiers of Pandora as well as any future content that the developers put out for it. If you are a story-heavy player or someone looking to make the most out of the Avatar game once it’s out, then this is a good edition to pick up pre-release as Ubisoft already has two upcoming story packs planned for the Season Pass. At launch, you will also receive an extra quest, a unique banshee cosmetic set, and more.

Before we get to the really big guns, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora also comes as an Ultimate Edition bundle. If you opt for the Ultimate Edition, priced at$129.99, you will not just be receiving the base game and its future DLC, but rather the so-called “Ultimate Pack” and a digital artbook accompanying the game. The same two upcoming story packs will be available to you as they would be with the Gold Edition, including the extra quest, banshee cosmetic set, etc.

The Ultimate Pack comes with a Sarentu Heritage cosmetic pack, a beautifully colored mount, character, and weapon skin. You will also get the digital artbook and a Sarentu Hunter Equipment pack, coming with a gear set and unique weapon. If you are looking to have some unique in-game items that most players may not have, then the Ultimate Edition is definitely one to keep an eye on. All of its content seems digital, so do keep that in mind if you want any physical extras.

If you would prefer physical items to commemorate the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release, then the Collector’s Edition is the one for you. This whopping bundle comes with every digital exclusive the previous editions include, as well as a variety of real-life extras. From a big box to a certificate of authenticity, this one truly has it all.

You can get a stunning stature of a Na’vi woman shooting her bow and arrow, a physical artbook, a premium SteelBook, and a notebook as well. Considering the certificate, this is probably an extremely limited edition. Ubisoft has sadly not disclosed how much the Collector’s Edition will be priced at, but it will probably be a good bit more than the previous bundles.

